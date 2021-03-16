Biden admin officials in Asia to boost alliances

TOKYO, Mar 15: Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and top US diplomat Antony Blinken arrived in Japan on Monday on their first overseas trip, looking to rally key Asian allies as a bulwark to China.

The pair, who travelled separately, met in Japan for the first leg of their trip, holding talks with their counterparts as well as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. They will both continue on to South Korea, before Defense Secretary Austin heads separately to India and Secretary of State Blinken holds talks back in the United States with Chinese officials.

President Joe Biden's team has been deliberately slow to start the usually hectic pace of diplomatic travel that marks a new administration, hoping to set an example discouraging travel during the pandemic.

But the administration has also made clear it wants to reset US relations with the rest of the world, particularly traditional allies, after the tumult of the Donald Trump era. In a joint opinion piece in the Washington Post on Monday, Austin and Blinken said they would look to "revitalise our ties with friends and partners".

Speaking in Hawaii before heading to the region, Austin said he and Blinken would be "listening and learning", as well as looking to enhance US military capacity with allies to increase Washington's "competitive edge" over Beijing. -AFP





