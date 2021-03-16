Ex-BJP leader Yashwant Sinha made TMC VP

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Monday took over as Vice-President of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), West Bengal's ruling party whose injured Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is campaigning on a wheel-chair.

Raising slogans in Purulia on Monday, Mamata, West Bengal's first woman Chief Minister, roared, "Don't want BJP, don't want Congress, and don't want CPM. Dump BJP….game on, war on, will overcome."

Yashwant who has been India's Finance and External Affairs Minister in Atal Behari Vajpayee's Cabinet, was warmly welcomed by TMC leaders in the party headquarters in Kolkata on Saturday. The 83 year old Indian Administrator turned politician who joined the Trinamool Congress a fortnight before the start of the eight phase Assembly polls on March 27, told The Daily Observer, on Monday that he decided to join TMC because Mamata Banerjee was injured in Nandigram.

Asked if his joining the party will give the BJP a tough fight in the elections, Mr Sinha, now a member of the TMC national working committee said, " It is not a tough fight. It is no fight at all. In fact, Mamata is winning hands down. The BJP makes a lot of noise. There is no doubt that the Trinamool Congress will win by a comfortable margin."

