Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 siblings burnt alive in sleep      
Home Foreign News

Ex-BJP leader Yashwant Sinha made TMC VP

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
TRIPTI NATH

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Monday took over as Vice-President of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), West Bengal's ruling party whose injured Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is campaigning on a wheel-chair.
Raising slogans in Purulia on Monday, Mamata, West Bengal's first woman Chief Minister, roared, "Don't want BJP, don't want Congress, and don't want CPM. Dump BJP….game on, war on, will overcome."
Yashwant who has been India's Finance and External Affairs Minister in Atal Behari Vajpayee's Cabinet, was warmly welcomed by TMC leaders in the party headquarters in Kolkata on Saturday. The 83 year old Indian Administrator turned politician who joined the Trinamool Congress a fortnight before the start of the eight phase Assembly polls on March 27, told The Daily Observer, on Monday that he decided to join TMC because Mamata Banerjee was injured in Nandigram.
Asked if his joining the party will give the BJP a tough fight in the elections, Mr Sinha, now a member of the TMC national working committee said, " It is not a tough fight. It is no fight at all. In fact, Mamata is winning hands down. The BJP makes a lot of noise. There is no doubt that the Trinamool Congress will win by a comfortable margin."


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Ban on girls singing reversed
Dutch vote in â€˜Covidâ€™ election
Merkel party in crisis
A woman holds up a placard in Melbourne as tens of thousands of women protest across Australia
Biden admin officials in Asia to boost alliances
Mamata, no longer looking invincible in Bengal, fights her toughest election
Ex-BJP leader Yashwant Sinha made TMC VP
A US citizen clears her car of snow with a shovel on March 14 in Denver


Latest News
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
At least 138 â€˜peaceful protestersâ€™ killed in Myanmar since coup: UN
Death toll rises in Myanmar; Martial law extended
HK's tough COVID rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces
3 siblings burnt alive in sleep
UN calls to combat violence against women
Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'
Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona record
Donâ€™t hold programmes from March 17-26: IGP
No risk of contracting Covid-19 due to vaccination: DGHS
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Govt issues 11 directives to ensure mask use
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Naoki eyes $1 billion investment in Narayanganjâ€™s Japan EZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft