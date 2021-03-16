Video
China ‘very concerned’ of citizens; Suu Kyi court hearing postponed

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

BEIJING, Mar 15: Beijing said it was "very concerned" for the safety of its citizens in Myanmar on Monday, after Chinese factories were attacked amid a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Yangon.
Chinese state media said 32 factories in Myanmar's commercial heart of Yangon were attacked on Sunday, causing $37 million in damage and leaving two employees injured as security forces launched a bloody crackdown on protesters which left dozens dead.
A block on mobile data networks across Myanmar on Monday scuppered a scheduled video court appearance by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as protesters returned to the streets after the bloodiest day since the military coup six weeks ago.
The court hearing for Suu Kyi -- who spent more than 15 years under house arrest during previous military rule -- was scheduled for 10 am (0330 GMT) in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw, but it was postponed until March 24, her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told AFP.  "There's no court hearing because there's no internet and the hearing is conducted by video conference... We cannot do video," he said.
China is a key investor in Myanmar and has bet big on its strategic importance to its Belt and Road Initiative, a sweeping infrastructure project. Describing the incident as "nasty", foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged Myanmar to take actions to "resolutely avoid a recurrence of such incidents".
China "is very concerned about the impact on the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel... the actions of these outlaws are not in the interests of Myanmar and its people", he said.
Zhao said Myanmar security forces had reinforced the area around the factories. "China will continue to urge Myanmar to take concrete steps to stop all acts of violence and bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of Chinese people's life and property," he said.    -AFP


