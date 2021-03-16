Video
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021
PSG miss out on top spot after shock Nantes defeat

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, MAR 15: Paris Saint-Germain missed the chance to move top of Ligue 1 on Sunday after falling to a shock 2-1 home loss to Nantes, allowing Lille to maintain their league lead despite drawing 0-0 at Monaco.
The reigning champions had the chance to take first place from Lille on goal difference but strikes from Randal Kolo and Moses Simon wiped out PSG's half-time lead, which came through Julian Draxler, and inflicted a fourth home defeat this campaign on the capital club.
Lille stay top and gain a point on PSG, taking their lead to three on both them and Lyon, who could only draw at Reims on Friday.
Nantes move out of the automatic relegation places with just their fifth win of a troubled season, a point from safety.
"We were good in the first half, in control, and we even had the chance to score the second. But after the equaliser we struggled," said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino.
Pochettino made five changes from the team that got past Barcelona and into the Champions League quarter-finals midweek, and his side could easily have been ahead early on.
Angel Di Maria's 11th minute rocket was well-saved by Alban Lafont and shortly afterwards Marquinhos should have done better when he headed over Draxler's corner when completely unmarked.
However Nantes came into the game after that and thought they should have been given a penalty in the 20th minute when Presnel Kimpembe brought down Randal Kolo, only for the spot-kick not to be awarded.
Ten minutes later home goalkeeper Kaylor Navas kept the scores level with a fabulous save from Ludovic Blas' well-hit half-volley, and after that PSG briefly woke up.
First Kylian Mbappe worked some space for a tame shot, before Rafinha tested Lafont's fingers with a stinging effort from the edge of the box.
Draxler then opened the scoring three minutes before the break when he pounced on a loose ball to lash a left-footed shot past Lafont.
However Nantes levelled in the 59th minute amid some confusion among the PSG camp on the sidelines which eventually led to Di Maria being substituted with Pochettino following the Argentine down the tunnel as Kolo collected a wayward Mbappe pass before ramming home his finish. PSG later told AFP that Di Maria was one of two players whose house had been burgled during the game.    -AFP


