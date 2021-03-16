Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 siblings burnt alive in sleep      
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021

Quarantine is blessing in disguise for Tigers, says Lee

Mushfiq\'s professionalism is example to young players

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Sports Reporter

Mushfiq's professionalism is example to young players
Bangladesh National Team strength and conditioning coach Nicholas Lee speaks about the preparation for the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh National Team strength and conditioning coach Nicholas Lee speaks about the preparation for the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand. photo:: screenshot

BCB Strength and Condition coach Nicholas Lee termed Bangladesh National Cricket Players 'incredibly hardworking' and find 14-day quarantine in New Zealand as a blessing in disguise since it helped Tigers to be equipped with the odds.
"I think a bit longer time spending in a country might be a blessing in disguise," Lee was seen to speak in a video message on Monday. "Because it allows us to be brewed in matches little bit slower with the original schedules".
"So, when they were in quarantine in Christchurch for two weeks, the players were given some plans and exercise in everybody's room for first six days," he added.
The Englishman in his first assignment in abroad after signing with the BCB, found his learners very satisfactory in terms of efforts. He said, "In terms of the teams I worked with, this team is incredibly hard working".
"Some of the most professional players, especially Mushfiqur Rahim, he is doing his business in a professional manner. He is a good example to younger players and they are trying to follow him," he praised.
"The majority in the squad I have seen no complains. They are working very hard; they do everything as for them. In this tent it's incredibly important to be physically fit, because if they travel and because the games are consisted of a short span of time. So, you need to be on top of your fitness level," he emphasized.
Lee thinks that the time difference between Bangladesh and New Zealand was the great problem for Tigers and now things started to get okay. "I think was very difficult for some people to start with because, there have substantial time difference between here and Bangladesh. So, we got first quite a lot people are getting over the lag on adjusting their sleep pattern," he stated.
"But when they started to go outside to the training field after day-7 and started gym activities then they started to find it easier to sleep. Now they are going to the matches and got enough time to adjust and get themselves ready for skew from the physical point of view," he assured.
Tigers will take on Blackcaps on March 20 for the 1st of the three-match ODI series.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo hits back with hat-trick
PSG miss out on top spot after shock Nantes defeat
Bravo century steers West Indies to Sri Lanka series sweep
Quarantine is blessing in disguise for Tigers, says Lee
Test to become 'joke' if England rotate players in Ashes, warns Vaughan  
Tigers to play intra-squad match today
Eleta Kingsley awarded Bangladesh citizenship
Man City's rich reserves see off Fulham to stretch lead


Latest News
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
At least 138 ‘peaceful protesters’ killed in Myanmar since coup: UN
Death toll rises in Myanmar; Martial law extended
HK's tough COVID rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces
3 siblings burnt alive in sleep
UN calls to combat violence against women
Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'
Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona record
Don’t hold programmes from March 17-26: IGP
No risk of contracting Covid-19 due to vaccination: DGHS
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Govt issues 11 directives to ensure mask use
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Naoki eyes $1 billion investment in Narayanganj’s Japan EZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft