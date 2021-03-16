Quarantine is blessing in disguise for Tigers, says Lee





Bangladesh National Team strength and conditioning coach Nicholas Lee speaks about the preparation for the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand. photo:: screenshot

"I think a bit longer time spending in a country might be a blessing in disguise," Lee was seen to speak in a video message on Monday. "Because it allows us to be brewed in matches little bit slower with the original schedules".

"So, when they were in quarantine in Christchurch for two weeks, the players were given some plans and exercise in everybody's room for first six days," he added.

The Englishman in his first assignment in abroad after signing with the BCB, found his learners very satisfactory in terms of efforts. He said, "In terms of the teams I worked with, this team is incredibly hard working".

"Some of the most professional players, especially Mushfiqur Rahim, he is doing his business in a professional manner. He is a good example to younger players and they are trying to follow him," he praised.

"The majority in the squad I have seen no complains. They are working very hard; they do everything as for them. In this tent it's incredibly important to be physically fit, because if they travel and because the games are consisted of a short span of time. So, you need to be on top of your fitness level," he emphasized.

Lee thinks that the time difference between Bangladesh and New Zealand was the great problem for Tigers and now things started to get okay. "I think was very difficult for some people to start with because, there have substantial time difference between here and Bangladesh. So, we got first quite a lot people are getting over the lag on adjusting their sleep pattern," he stated.

"But when they started to go outside to the training field after day-7 and started gym activities then they started to find it easier to sleep. Now they are going to the matches and got enough time to adjust and get themselves ready for skew from the physical point of view," he assured.

Tigers will take on Blackcaps on March 20 for the 1st of the three-match ODI series.







