Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:36 AM
Militancy is enemy of Islam, stay away from it, IGP tells students

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed on Monday said militancy is the enemy of Islam, so everyone should stay away from it.
"Militancy is the enemy of Islam. Muslims have been the most persecuted because of the militants," he said while addressing a gathering of students as the chief guest.
Bangladesh Police Service Foundation organised scholarship giving ceremony amongst meritorious children of police officers at the Rajarbagh Police Lines auditorium.
Chaired by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Industrial Police and Vice President of the organisation Md Mahbubur Rahman, the programme was also addressed, among others, by Additional IGP Dr Md Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Krishnapad Roy, Narayanganj Police Super and General Secretary of Bangladesh Police Service Association Mohammad Zayedul Alam and scholarship-recipient student Afroza Parveen. Dr Benazir said bloodshed of Muslims has been occurring by the militants so everyone must stay away from militancy.
"We have to practice religion consciously. Religious customs and values should be practiced along with awareness," he said.



