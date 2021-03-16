Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 siblings burnt alive in sleep      
Home Back Page

A touch of Shantiniketan, albeit in protests

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Tausiful Islam, from DU

Students are taking preparations for upcoming BCS exams sitting under open sky near Science Library on Dhaka University campus on Monday. photo : Observer

Students are taking preparations for upcoming BCS exams sitting under open sky near Science Library on Dhaka University campus on Monday. photo : Observer

Around five hundred students from several faculties of Dhaka University are taking preparations for the upcoming Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination and other competitive job tests on the premises of the university's Science Library and some of them under the open sky beside the library in protest against library closure for long.
They have been preparing for the examination here since last year when the DU authorities closed libraries  amid corona pandemic.
Their main business is to begin studying from the very first ray of the sun, take breakfast and lunch at the 'Makeshift Shops' and return home after locking their table and chairs together at late night.
There are some fast food vans around where they find cheap lunch as well. But taking foods from the shop is unhealthy because of the dust from the construction of Metro Rail near the food courts.
Almost 90 per cent of these students are male students. Most of them finished graduation and post-graduation degrees. Now, they are struggling to shoulder the responsibilities of their families.
Talking to a number of students, this correspondent learnt that the majority of them are from the Science Faculty.
Syed Rakib Hossain, a student of Management Department of 2010-11 session, who is running out of government age limit, now wants the upcoming BCS preliminary examination including other government job examinations to be held soon.
He said, "I have been studying here for almost two months. I come here in the morning and go back to my 'mess' at night. At the time of leaving this place, I lock my table and chair together so that nobody can steal those."
The Education Ministry's erratic decision of changing schedule again and again to reopen the institutions and halls is frustrating us, a Mathematics Department student, Shah Alam, said.
He said, "We shall stay here till the reopening of the dormitories. The university authorities are not ousting us on 'humanitarian grounds.'
DU Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani said, "We asked them several times to go back and study at their own residences amid the pandemic. They are not paying any heed to our instructions. We cannot force them out. They are our students. Removing them from the place will be inhuman."
Librarian (acting) Prof Dr Md Nasiruddin Munsi said, "Almost all of them are from lower-middle class families. They are surviving and earning their living from private tuitions. We could have removed them forcibly, but we did not."
"We urged them to leave the place. The Covid-19 pandemic is rising again. It will be beneficial for them to stay at home maintaining hygiene rules," he added.
Deputy Librarian of the Science Library Joynal Abedin said, "We cannot say 'No' to those who are studying here. We are just maintaining our responsibility here following the authority's instructions," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Militancy is enemy of Islam, stay away from it, IGP tells students
A touch of Shantiniketan, albeit in protests
Oishee’s leave to appeal for acquittal granted
32 China-invested firms vandalised in Myanmar
Modi’s programme finalised
Why SK Sur, Shah Alam not arrested
12th session of JS begins April 1
DPP likely to be finalized by June


Latest News
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
At least 138 ‘peaceful protesters’ killed in Myanmar since coup: UN
Death toll rises in Myanmar; Martial law extended
HK's tough COVID rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces
3 siblings burnt alive in sleep
UN calls to combat violence against women
Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'
Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona record
Don’t hold programmes from March 17-26: IGP
No risk of contracting Covid-19 due to vaccination: DGHS
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Govt issues 11 directives to ensure mask use
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Naoki eyes $1 billion investment in Narayanganj’s Japan EZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft