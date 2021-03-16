A touch of Shantiniketan, albeit in protests



Students are taking preparations for upcoming BCS exams sitting under open sky near Science Library on Dhaka University campus on Monday. photo : Observer

They have been preparing for the examination here since last year when the DU authorities closed libraries amid corona pandemic.

Their main business is to begin studying from the very first ray of the sun, take breakfast and lunch at the 'Makeshift Shops' and return home after locking their table and chairs together at late night.

There are some fast food vans around where they find cheap lunch as well. But taking foods from the shop is unhealthy because of the dust from the construction of Metro Rail near the food courts.

Almost 90 per cent of these students are male students. Most of them finished graduation and post-graduation degrees. Now, they are struggling to shoulder the responsibilities of their families.

Talking to a number of students, this correspondent learnt that the majority of them are from the Science Faculty.

Syed Rakib Hossain, a student of Management Department of 2010-11 session, who is running out of government age limit, now wants the upcoming BCS preliminary examination including other government job examinations to be held soon.

He said, "I have been studying here for almost two months. I come here in the morning and go back to my 'mess' at night. At the time of leaving this place, I lock my table and chair together so that nobody can steal those."

The Education Ministry's erratic decision of changing schedule again and again to reopen the institutions and halls is frustrating us, a Mathematics Department student, Shah Alam, said.

He said, "We shall stay here till the reopening of the dormitories. The university authorities are not ousting us on 'humanitarian grounds.'

DU Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani said, "We asked them several times to go back and study at their own residences amid the pandemic. They are not paying any heed to our instructions. We cannot force them out. They are our students. Removing them from the place will be inhuman."

Librarian (acting) Prof Dr Md Nasiruddin Munsi said, "Almost all of them are from lower-middle class families. They are surviving and earning their living from private tuitions. We could have removed them forcibly, but we did not."

"We urged them to leave the place. The Covid-19 pandemic is rising again. It will be beneficial for them to stay at home maintaining hygiene rules," he added.

Deputy Librarian of the Science Library Joynal Abedin said, "We cannot say 'No' to those who are studying here. We are just maintaining our responsibility here following the authority's instructions," he added.





