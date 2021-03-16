Oishee’s leave to appeal for acquittal granted

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday rejected a leave to appeal filed by the state seeking death penalty for Oishee Rahman in the much-talked-about sensational case filed over killing her parents in 2013.

However, the apex court granted a leave to appeal filed by convicted Oishee Rahman seeking acquittal from the charge of the murder case.

A four-member Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after hearing on the both sides' leave to appeal pleas.

Lawyer Faisal H Khan argued for Oishee Rahman while Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath represented the State.

In May 2018, the Attorney General's Office submitted the appeal to Appellate Division challenging a HC verdict which had commuted the death sentence of Oishee Rahman to life imprisonment. In the appeal, the government prayed to the apex court to uphold the trial court verdict that sentenced Oishee to death for killing her parents.

On June 5 in 2017, the HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Md Jahangir Hossain had commuted the death sentence of Oishee Rahman to life term imprisonment in the case.

The court also fined Oishee Tk 5,000 and awarded her six months' additional prison time in default.






