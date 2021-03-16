Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 siblings burnt alive in sleep      
Home Back Page

Murder Of Parents

Oishee’s leave to appeal for acquittal granted

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday rejected a leave to appeal filed by the state seeking death penalty for Oishee Rahman in the much-talked-about sensational case filed over killing her parents in 2013.
However, the apex court granted a leave to appeal filed by convicted Oishee Rahman seeking acquittal from the charge of the murder case.
A four-member Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after hearing on the both sides' leave to appeal pleas.
Lawyer Faisal H Khan argued for Oishee Rahman while Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath represented the State.
In May 2018, the Attorney General's Office submitted the appeal to Appellate Division challenging a HC verdict which had commuted the death sentence of Oishee Rahman to life imprisonment. In the appeal, the government prayed to the apex court to uphold the trial court verdict that sentenced Oishee to death for killing her parents.
On June 5 in 2017, the HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Md Jahangir Hossain had commuted the death sentence of Oishee Rahman to life term imprisonment in the case.
The court also fined Oishee Tk 5,000 and awarded her six months' additional prison time in default.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Militancy is enemy of Islam, stay away from it, IGP tells students
A touch of Shantiniketan, albeit in protests
Oishee’s leave to appeal for acquittal granted
32 China-invested firms vandalised in Myanmar
Modi’s programme finalised
Why SK Sur, Shah Alam not arrested
12th session of JS begins April 1
DPP likely to be finalized by June


Latest News
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
At least 138 ‘peaceful protesters’ killed in Myanmar since coup: UN
Death toll rises in Myanmar; Martial law extended
HK's tough COVID rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces
3 siblings burnt alive in sleep
UN calls to combat violence against women
Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'
Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona record
Don’t hold programmes from March 17-26: IGP
No risk of contracting Covid-19 due to vaccination: DGHS
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Govt issues 11 directives to ensure mask use
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Naoki eyes $1 billion investment in Narayanganj’s Japan EZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft