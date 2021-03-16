Video
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021
Home Back Page

32 China-invested firms vandalised in Myanmar

56 killed in two days

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

YANGON, Mar 15:  Myanmar's military has imposed martial law across more districts around the country following the deadliest day of protests since February's coup.
Myanmar security forces fired on pro-democracy demonstrators on Monday killing six people, media and witnesses said, a day after 50 protesters were shot dead and attackers torched several Chinese-financed factories in the city of Yangon.
Protesters are demanding the release of ousted civilian leader Aung San Kyi. She heads the National League for Democracy (NLD) which saw a landslide victory in elections last November.
The military detained most of the NLD leadership after the coup, alleging voter fraud. No proof has been provided.  Suu Kyi has been held at an unknown location since the 1 February coup. She is due to face a slew of charges her supporters say are fabricated.
The military initially declared martial law in two districts of Yangon (Rangoon), the country's largest city, on Sunday after Chinese businesses were attacked. Martial law was imposed in several other areas of Yangon and Mandalay on Monday. Protesters there can now be tried in military courts.
China's Global Times newspaper said 32 Chinese-invested factories were "vandalised in vicious attacks" that caused damage worth $37 million and injuries to two Chinese employees, while its embassy urged Myanmar's generals to stop the violence.
"We wish that Myanmar's authorities can take further relevant and effective measures to guarantee the security of the lives and assets of Chinese companies and personnel," foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said in Beijing.  -REUTERS


