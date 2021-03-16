Modi’s programme finalised

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Dhaka on March 26 to join the Independence Day celebrations programme.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Dhaka on March 26 to join the Independence Day celebrations programme with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. On March 27, Modi will visit "Samamondir" at Isshawaripur in Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira district.

He will travel to Bangabandhu's Mausoleum in Tungipara where Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will receive her Indian counterpart. After this, Modi will visit Urakandi Mondir, the place of worship of 'Matua' community in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj. The Indian premier will return to the capital, meet President Abdul Hamid and depart Bangladesh on the day," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry told the Daily Observer on Sunday. Last week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and four other heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives confirmed their participation in the celebrations.

"All the five heads of state and government from South Asia will visit National Memorial at Savar to pay homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War, watch special military parades, join state banquets and visit Bangabandhu Museum," Principal Information Officer Surath Kumar Sarkar told the Daily Observer on Sunday.

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed will be the first top foreign dignitary to arrive on a three-day tour of Bangladesh on March 17. Sri Lankan Premier Mahinda Rajapaksa will arrive on a two-day visit on March 19, Surath Kumar said.







