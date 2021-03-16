Why SK Sur, Shah Alam not arrested

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) why former Bangladesh Bank deputy governor SK Sur Chowdhury, executive director Md Shah Alam were not arrested yet though they had suspected link with PK Halder, who embezzled Tk 10, 200 crores from various non-banking financial institutions.

The ACC should either arrest or clear them of corruption charges after an investigation, the HC said

Proshanta Kumar Halder, known as PK Halder was the managing director of NRB Global bank and Peoples Leasing and Financial Service, who fled the country after embezzling huge amount of public money.

The court asked the ACC to submit a report on April 6 explaining what action was taken against Sur and Alam for their suspected connection with PK Halder.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim made the comment while hearing on a suo motu (voluntary) rule issued earlier. Lawyer Khusrhid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State in the court and Barrister Khan Muhammad Shamim Aziz stood for the Bangla Desh Bank.

Replying to the HC, ACC's lawyer Khusrhid Alam Khan said that it has no negligence in taking steps against PK Halder. Bangladesh Bank has been examining the bank statements of SK Sur Chowdhury and Shah Alam.

On March 11, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) asked the all banks and non-bank institutions to provide details of their bank accounts.

After receiving reports from the BFIU, the ACC will take necessary steps against them, he said.

The HC said, ACC could have informed the immigration officials over cellphone.

Earlier in the day, a list of a total of 67 police officers, who were on duty at the immigration office of the Dhaka airport on the day when fugitive PK Halder escaped from Bangladesh, was submitted before the HC bench.

The list was submitted before the court on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP). On the other hand, the central bank of the country, submitted a list of 354 officials, who were in service from 2008 to 2020. On March 1, the Immigration police told the court that PK Halder left the country through Benapole Land Port on October 23 in 2019 just an hour before receiving the ACC notice that asked to restrain PK Halder.

Earlier, on March 10, the HC asked the Additional Inspector General of the Special Branch to submit a list of police members deployed at the Benapole Land Port during the exit of PK Halder.

On February 15, the HC asked about how PK Halder fled the country even though his passport had been seized already. The court also sought a list of officers who were on duty at the immigration office of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka, and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) while PK Halder fled abroad.







