Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:35 AM
Home Back Page

12th session of JS begins April 1

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

The 12th session of the current parliament will begin on April 1.
President Md Abdul Hamid summoned the second session in  2021 of the Jatiya Sangsad exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the constitution, said a parliament secretariat press release on Monday.  The 12th session of the 11th parliament will start at 11:00am, it said. Earlier, the 11th session concluded on February 2.
According to the constitution, the gap between the end of one session and the first sitting of the parliament in the next session shall not exceed a period of 60 days.


« PreviousNext »

