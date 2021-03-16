Video
Home Back Page

Pahartali-Dohazari Dual Gauge Rail Line

DPP likely to be finalized by June

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Mar 15: Preparation of the Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the 45-km-long dual gauge rail line from Pahartali to Dohazari is expected to be completed by June next.
Gulam Mustafa, the Project Director, told the Daily Observer, "An Australian firm SMEC was appointed as the consultant of the project in 2018."
SMEC completed the feasibility study in December last year, he said.
Gulam Mustafa hoped that the contractor for the project would be appointed by December this year.
"The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is financing the Tk4000 crore for the project," the Project Director said. He said the dual gauge rail line will be constructed from Pahartali Station to Sholashahar avoiding the present Battali Station of Chattogram. With the completion of this rail line, the train service from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar will be introduced avoiding the port city.
Meanwhile, the direct train service from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar is expected to begin from December 2022.
The railway authorities are trying to introduce train service from Dhaka directly to Cox's Bazar at the same period.
The length of Pahartali to Dohazari is 45 km while from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar is 100 km.
Meanwhile, 51 per cent of the Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail line project has already been completed.
In order to speed up the project works, the installation of rail tack from Panichara Bazar area under Ramu Upazila started at the end of February.
Construction works of 10 bridges among the 39 have been completed cent percent. Girders from China have been installed in 10 bridges. Construction works of 70 culverts among the total of 150 had so far been completed. The earth filling of more than 90 percent has already been completed. The project is expected to be completed by December 2022 next.


