Chinese envoy calls on PM, hands over greetings from President Xi



Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming presenting a bust of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Monday as a gift from the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka. photo : pid

China also offered to provide 100,000 doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Bangladesh for emergency use.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming conveyed the message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when he met the Prime Minister at her official residence Ganabhaban in the morning.

"The Chinese Ambassador offered to provide 100,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine for emergency use," Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told journalisats.

Li Jiming also handed over a brass mural of Bangabandhu to the Prime Minister as gift from the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appreciated the gesture of the Chinese Embassy for giving the brass mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was present at the time.









Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a greeting message to the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina marking the Bangladesh's Indepen-dence Golden Jubilee and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary celebrations on Monday.China also offered to provide 100,000 doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Bangladesh for emergency use.Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming conveyed the message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when he met the Prime Minister at her official residence Ganabhaban in the morning."The Chinese Ambassador offered to provide 100,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine for emergency use," Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told journalisats.Li Jiming also handed over a brass mural of Bangabandhu to the Prime Minister as gift from the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appreciated the gesture of the Chinese Embassy for giving the brass mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary.Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was present at the time.