Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 siblings burnt alive in sleep      
Home Back Page

Chinese envoy calls on PM, hands over greetings from President Xi

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Diplomatic Correspondent

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming presenting a bust of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Monday as a gift from the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka. photo : pid

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming presenting a bust of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Monday as a gift from the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka. photo : pid

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a greeting message to the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina marking the Bangladesh's Indepen-dence Golden Jubilee and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary celebrations on Monday.
China also offered to provide 100,000 doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Bangladesh for emergency use.
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming conveyed the message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when he met the Prime Minister at her official residence Ganabhaban in the morning.
"The Chinese Ambassador offered to provide 100,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine for emergency use," Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told journalisats.
Li Jiming also handed over a brass mural of Bangabandhu to the Prime Minister as gift from the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appreciated the gesture of the Chinese Embassy for giving the brass mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary.
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was present at the time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Militancy is enemy of Islam, stay away from it, IGP tells students
A touch of Shantiniketan, albeit in protests
Oishee’s leave to appeal for acquittal granted
32 China-invested firms vandalised in Myanmar
Modi’s programme finalised
Why SK Sur, Shah Alam not arrested
12th session of JS begins April 1
DPP likely to be finalized by June


Latest News
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
At least 138 ‘peaceful protesters’ killed in Myanmar since coup: UN
Death toll rises in Myanmar; Martial law extended
HK's tough COVID rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces
3 siblings burnt alive in sleep
UN calls to combat violence against women
Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'
Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona record
Don’t hold programmes from March 17-26: IGP
No risk of contracting Covid-19 due to vaccination: DGHS
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Govt issues 11 directives to ensure mask use
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Naoki eyes $1 billion investment in Narayanganj’s Japan EZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft