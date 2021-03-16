Banking Events

Banking Events

Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood along with Additional Managing Director Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Executive Vice President and Chattogram Regional Manager Mohammed Tareq Uz Zaman accompanied by officials pose at a day-long workshop titled 'Heading to Strategic Relationship Management' for Chattogram region Managers at the bank's Agrabad Branch,Chattogram premises recently. photo: BankSecretary and Executive Director of Bangladesh Bridge Authority Mohammad Belayet Hossain inaugurating ONE Bank ATM booth as a Chief Guest at Bangabandhu Bridge Resort premises recently. ONE Bank Additional Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz, high officials of Bangladesh Bridge Authority and ONE Bank are also seen in the picture. photo: Bank