

Bproperty holds seminar on women in real estate

Bproperty has always encouraged the employment and participation of women in real estate. And in an industry where employees are mostly male, 17 percent of Bproperty's workforce consists of women, who work in numerous positions across the different departments of Bproperty.

Previously, to celebrate International Women's Day, events were held in house, and gifts were given to the women who work at Bproperty, but this is the first time that an event was held at a large venue. The goal of this seminar is to empower the women of Bproperty to dream big and work towards the growth of their careers.

In the first session of the seminar, called "Bproperty and Us", a group discussion was organized where common challenges faced by women were discussed. After that, there was a two hour long session called "Dare to Do" where female leaders shared their success stories and answered questions from participants.

The keynote speakers at the seminar were Khurshida Zabin, Manager, Learning and Development, Human Resources at icddr,b, Anjuman Parvin, Mental Health Practitioner and Parenting Expert, and Zara Jabeen Mahbub, Country Director, Kazi IT.

The third session of the seminar, called "Master Your Mind", discussed emotional intelligence and resilience in challenging situations. The final session, called "Career Progression in Bproperty", featured 2 female leaders from the ranks of Bproperty employees, who discussed the role of women in the running of Bproperty. They were Faiza Mohsin Zaarah, Manager, Organizational Development, Human Resources, and Mahzabin Chowdhury, Head of Marketing.

Each participant of the event received a certificate and goodie bag for attending the seminar.

The participants and everyone also got together at the end of the event for a photo session.

















