Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:35 AM
Home Business

China's factories, consumers drive recovery into 2021

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Mar 15: China's factory and retail sector activity surged in the first two months of the year, beating expectations, as the economy consolidated its brisk recovery from the coronavirus paralysis of early 2020.
While the impressive set of numbers released on Monday were heavily skewed by the very low base from last year's massive slump, analysts said they nonetheless showed China's strong rebound remained intact.
Industrial output rose 35.1per cent in the first two months from a year earlier, up from a 7.3per cent on-year uptick seen in December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, stronger than a median forecast for a 30.0per cent surge in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Retail sales increased 33.8per cent, also faster than a forecast 32per cent rise and marking a significant jump from 4.6per cent growth in December and a 20.5per cent contraction for January-February of 2020.
"We have a positive outlook for exports and manufacturing investment this year," said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics and Oxford Economics. "And we expect household consumption to become a key driver of growth from Q2 onwards as confidence improves and the government's call to reduce travel is toned down."
China's ability to contain the coronavirus pandemic before other major economies were able to do so has allowed it to rebound faster.
In 2020, it was the only major economy to report positive annual growth, with an expansion of 2.3per cent. The recovery has been driven by robust trade, pent-up demand and government stimulus.
Export growth hit a record pace in February while factory gate prices posted their biggest expansion since November 2018.
China's economic activity is normally distorted in the first two months because of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in February in 2021.    -Reuters


