Tobacco farmers go on hunger strike in Lalmonirhat

Tobacco farmers are go on a hunger strike in Lalmonirhat district to demand protection of 100 per cent domestically owned tobacco industry and protection from the aggression of foreign companies. They went on a hunger strike at 10 am on Sunday in front of Liberation War Memorial in Lalmonirhat.

Convener of the district branch of the association Waheed Ali presided over the hunger strike.

They said that the domestic companies are suffering due to the aggression of foreign cigarette companies. This problem has arisen as the tax rate on domestic and foreign cigarettes has been brought in the same category. Due to this, the bidi factories of the country are also being closed down. At list 10 lakh bidi workers are becoming unemployed.

They demanded immediate implementation of the 2018 policy announced by the Prime Minister considering the needs of local farmers and workers.

Later, Lalmonirhat Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Kamruzzaman Sujan expressed solidarity with the demands of the tobacco farmers and broke the hunger strike by drinking fruit juice and water.


















