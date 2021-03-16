Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 siblings burnt alive in sleep      
Home Business

OPPO launches F19 Pro

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

OPPO launches F19 Pro

OPPO launches F19 Pro

The grand launching of OPPO "F19 Pro" is taking place at International Convention City Bashundhara, which is broadcasting live on OPPO Facebook Page as well as OPPO YouTube channel, says a press release.
Damon Yang, Managing Director of OPPO Bangladesh; Joshita Sanjana Rizvan, Country PR and Communications Manager of OPPO Bangladesh;  Tehsin Musavee, Media Manager of OPPO Bangladesh and other OPPO officials and their collaborators along with the Brand-Ambassadors of "F19 Pro", Siam Ahmed and Safa Kabir are present at the ceremony.
First time ever 3D mapping is being introduced in Bangladesh. The program starts with a light music LED show and an interactive LED dance performance by the queen of dance, Hridy Sheikh and her team.
The new OPPO "F19 Pro"is available in two fantastic colors, "Fantastic Purple" and "Fluid black". This phone has Dual-View videography, AI color Portrait Video in both rear and front camera, highly upgraded camera quality, bigger storage, and long-established gaming facilities.
The new "F19 Pro" is so handy that it weighs only 172 grams and beautifully fits in hand without any overheating.The price of OPPO "F19 Pro" is BDT 28,990. Hence, all we can say is that OPPO "F19 Pro" will be one of the greatest hits of the year. The First Sale of OPPO "F19 Pro" will take place on 18th March 2021. Until theFirst Sale, customers are allowed to Pre-Order the phone and get 20GB 4G Internet Data free by "Robi".  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Event
Banking Events
Danone sacks chairman after investor onslaught
PIA plans Swat flights to promote tourism
Bproperty holds seminar on women in real estate
China's factories, consumers drive recovery into 2021
BTB envisages 10m kg processed tea production in northern districts
Tobacco farmers go on hunger strike in Lalmonirhat


Latest News
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
At least 138 ‘peaceful protesters’ killed in Myanmar since coup: UN
Death toll rises in Myanmar; Martial law extended
HK's tough COVID rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces
3 siblings burnt alive in sleep
UN calls to combat violence against women
Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'
Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona record
Don’t hold programmes from March 17-26: IGP
No risk of contracting Covid-19 due to vaccination: DGHS
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Govt issues 11 directives to ensure mask use
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Naoki eyes $1 billion investment in Narayanganj’s Japan EZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft