

OPPO launches F19 Pro

Damon Yang, Managing Director of OPPO Bangladesh; Joshita Sanjana Rizvan, Country PR and Communications Manager of OPPO Bangladesh; Tehsin Musavee, Media Manager of OPPO Bangladesh and other OPPO officials and their collaborators along with the Brand-Ambassadors of "F19 Pro", Siam Ahmed and Safa Kabir are present at the ceremony.

First time ever 3D mapping is being introduced in Bangladesh. The program starts with a light music LED show and an interactive LED dance performance by the queen of dance, Hridy Sheikh and her team.

The new OPPO "F19 Pro"is available in two fantastic colors, "Fantastic Purple" and "Fluid black". This phone has Dual-View videography, AI color Portrait Video in both rear and front camera, highly upgraded camera quality, bigger storage, and long-established gaming facilities.

The new "F19 Pro" is so handy that it weighs only 172 grams and beautifully fits in hand without any overheating.The price of OPPO "F19 Pro" is BDT 28,990. Hence, all we can say is that OPPO "F19 Pro" will be one of the greatest hits of the year. The First Sale of OPPO "F19 Pro" will take place on 18th March 2021. Until theFirst Sale, customers are allowed to Pre-Order the phone and get 20GB 4G Internet Data free by "Robi".









