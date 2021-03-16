Video
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021
Business

BFFEA elects new board of directors

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021
Business Desk

BFFEA elects new board of directors

BFFEA elects new board of directors

Md. Amin Ullah, Managing Director of Ark Sea Foods Ltd., Chattogram and MM. Khalilullah, Managing Director of Satkhira Foods Ltd. Khulna were elected President and Senior Vice President of Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association (BFFEA) for the term of 2021-2022, says a press release.
The Election Board of BFFEA has announced the result of the newly elected Board of Directors of BFFEA at the Annual General Meeting at a local Hotel, Dhaka recently.
The BFFEA is 100pc export-oriented and one of the largest export sector, Frozen Shrimp and Other Fish processing industries owners Association in Bangladesh.
Other office-bearers of BFFEA are Ashraf Hossain Masud, Managing Director, Mashud Fish Processing and Ice Complex Ltd. (Vice President, Chattogram) and S. Humayun Kabir, Chairman and Managing Director of Amam Sea Food Ind. Ltd. (Vice President, Khulna).
Directors of BFFEA are Maqsudur Rahman (Mahi Fish Processing Ltd.), A. Jabbar Mollah (Jahanabad Sea Foods Ltd.), Ashim Kumar Barua (Apex Foods Ltd.), Md. Rezaul Haque (Modern Sea Food Ind. Ltd.), Khondoker Aynul Islam (Southfield Fisheries Ltd.), Md. Tariqul Islam Zaheer (Achia Sea Foods Ltd.), Shyamal Das (M.U Sea Foods Ltd.), Dodul Kumar Datta (Pacific Sea Foods Ltd.), M. A Hassan Panna (Fahim Sefood Processing and Farming Ltd.), Mohammad Ali (Fish Garden Ltd.) and Md. Arzan Ali (Alpha Accessories and Agro Export Ltd.).  


