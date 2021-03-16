

bKash wins Iconic Company award

bKash received the 'Iconic Company 2021' award by the South Asian Iconic Star Awards in the Financial Sector for its contribution in transforming the financial landscape of the country and fostering financial inclusion of millions, says a press release.Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) presented the award to Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash on Saturday evening at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).Dr. Shahjahan Mahmood, Chairman of Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company Limited (BCSCL) was also present at the Award ceremony as a Special Guest.