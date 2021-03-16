Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 siblings burnt alive in sleep      
Home Business

bKash wins Iconic Company award

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

bKash wins Iconic Company award

bKash wins Iconic Company award

bKash received the 'Iconic Company 2021' award by the South Asian Iconic Star Awards in the Financial Sector for its contribution in transforming the financial landscape of the country and fostering financial inclusion of millions, says a press release.
Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) presented the award to Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash on Saturday evening at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).
Dr. Shahjahan Mahmood, Chairman of Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company Limited (BCSCL) was also present at the Award ceremony as a Special Guest.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Event
Banking Events
Danone sacks chairman after investor onslaught
PIA plans Swat flights to promote tourism
Bproperty holds seminar on women in real estate
China's factories, consumers drive recovery into 2021
BTB envisages 10m kg processed tea production in northern districts
Tobacco farmers go on hunger strike in Lalmonirhat


Latest News
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
At least 138 ‘peaceful protesters’ killed in Myanmar since coup: UN
Death toll rises in Myanmar; Martial law extended
HK's tough COVID rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces
3 siblings burnt alive in sleep
UN calls to combat violence against women
Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'
Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona record
Don’t hold programmes from March 17-26: IGP
No risk of contracting Covid-19 due to vaccination: DGHS
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Govt issues 11 directives to ensure mask use
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Naoki eyes $1 billion investment in Narayanganj’s Japan EZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft