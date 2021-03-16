Video
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021
Samsung ends AC servicing campaign across BD

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

To help its customers prepare better for the coming summer, Samsung has successfully completed a Residential Air Conditioner (RAC) servicing campaign across the country, says a press release.
The campaign included obtaining an effective and recommended before service (BS Service) for the users to enjoy the best outputs of their RACs. Before service is a specialized nature of cleaning service of RACs by expert professionals from Samsung which is very effective to reduce defects during peak time's usage.
Samsung has designed and operated its venture in Bangladesh with primary emphasis to ensure maximum consumer satisfaction. In accordance with this motto, the RAC servicing campaign was launched to safeguard the health of the Samsung ACs installed in the loyal customers' residences in every corner of the country.
Throughout the campaign, a huge number of valued customers enjoyed a completely free check up, cleaning and education on effective usage of their ACs, done by the top-professionals from Samsung.
All of Samsung's Inverter/Non-Inverter ACs were covered under this campaign. The owners were also given a basic idea of how they can take care of the common issues and keep their ACs at the best functionality.
Samsung is planning to do this sort of campaigns continuously for the healthy usage of RACs across Bangladesh.


