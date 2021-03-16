Walton targets to be the top electrical appliance brand by 2022



A distributor of Walton electrical appliances is receiving award from the the company's higher officials.

The goal was declared by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed at the 'Electrical Appliance Distributor Conference' held at the company's headquarter at Chandra in Gazipur recently, says a press release.

To achieve the goal, Walton made huge investment in its state-of-the art manufacturing plant, research and development department of the electrical appliances.

The conference was also attended by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, Directors SM Rezaul Alam, Tahmina Afrose Tanna and Sabiha Jarin Orona.

From all over the country, over 500 distributors of the Walton brand's electrical appliances took part in the conference.

In the conference, the officials informed that Walton is in the top of selling electrical fan in Bangladesh. They sold 12 lakh units of fan last year. Walton this year set target of selling out 3 million fan. In just three years, Walton has captured 50 percent of Bangladesh's fan market. This time the goal is to become the top electrical appliance brand in the country by 2022.

Earlier, the electrical appliance distributors visited Walton's state-of-the-art factory and the production units of fans, switch-sockets, LED lights, cables, hardware and accessories, lifts, etc.

At the function, the best distributors of Walton electrical appliances were awarded.

Among others, WHIL Deputy Managing Director Eva Rezwana Nilu, Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Haque Sarker, Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Walton Plaza Trade's Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rayhan, Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Firoj Alam and Amin Khan were also present at the event.











Being the top electronics brand in Bangladesh, Walton has now set a goal to be the market leader in the domestic electrical appliances sector by 2022.The goal was declared by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed at the 'Electrical Appliance Distributor Conference' held at the company's headquarter at Chandra in Gazipur recently, says a press release.To achieve the goal, Walton made huge investment in its state-of-the art manufacturing plant, research and development department of the electrical appliances.The conference was also attended by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, Directors SM Rezaul Alam, Tahmina Afrose Tanna and Sabiha Jarin Orona.From all over the country, over 500 distributors of the Walton brand's electrical appliances took part in the conference.In the conference, the officials informed that Walton is in the top of selling electrical fan in Bangladesh. They sold 12 lakh units of fan last year. Walton this year set target of selling out 3 million fan. In just three years, Walton has captured 50 percent of Bangladesh's fan market. This time the goal is to become the top electrical appliance brand in the country by 2022.Earlier, the electrical appliance distributors visited Walton's state-of-the-art factory and the production units of fans, switch-sockets, LED lights, cables, hardware and accessories, lifts, etc.At the function, the best distributors of Walton electrical appliances were awarded.Among others, WHIL Deputy Managing Director Eva Rezwana Nilu, Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Haque Sarker, Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Walton Plaza Trade's Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rayhan, Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Firoj Alam and Amin Khan were also present at the event.