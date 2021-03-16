Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 siblings burnt alive in sleep      
Home Business

India Govt to sell remaining stake in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad airports

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

NEW DELHI, Mar 15: The government plans to sell its residual stake in already privatised Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports as part of the ambitious Rs 2.5 lakh crore asset monetisation pipeline identified to raise additional resources, sources said.
Sale of Airport Authority of India's (AAI) remaining stake in the four airports as also 13 more airports have been identified for privatisation in 2021-22 fiscal, two people aware of deliberations at Empowered Committee of Secretaries last month said.
The ministry of civil aviation will obtain requisite approvals for divestment of equity stake of AAI in the respective joint ventures running Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports, they said adding the issue is likely to go to the Cabinet for approval in the next few days.
For the 13 AAI airports identified for privatisation, the possibility of clubbing of profitable and non-profitable airports will be explored to make more attractive packages, sources said.
In the first round of airports' privatisation under the Narendra Modi government, the Adani Group bagged contracts for six airports -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati -- last year.
The AAI, which works under the ministry of civil aviation, owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country.
While in Mumbai International Airport, Adani Group holds 74 per cent stake, the remaining 26 per cent stake is with AAI.
In Delhi International Airport, GMR Group holds 54 per cent, Airports Authority of India holds 26 per cent, while Fraport AG and Eraman Malaysia holds 10 per cent stake each.
AAI along with the government of Andhra Pradesh holds 26 per cent in Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. It holds a similar stake in Bangalore International Airport along with the Karnataka government.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2021-22 Budget speech had said that monetising operating public infrastructure assets is a very important financing option for new infrastructure construction.
A National Monetisation Pipeline of potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched and an asset monetisation dashboard will also be created for tracking the progress and to provide visibility to investors, she had said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month said the government is targeting monetising 100 assets such as oil and gas pipelines, which can draw a massive Rs 2.5 lakh crore of investment. The government is targeting Rs 1.75 lakh crore from divestment proceeds in the next fiscal year beginning April 1.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Event
Banking Events
Danone sacks chairman after investor onslaught
PIA plans Swat flights to promote tourism
Bproperty holds seminar on women in real estate
China's factories, consumers drive recovery into 2021
BTB envisages 10m kg processed tea production in northern districts
Tobacco farmers go on hunger strike in Lalmonirhat


Latest News
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
At least 138 ‘peaceful protesters’ killed in Myanmar since coup: UN
Death toll rises in Myanmar; Martial law extended
HK's tough COVID rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces
3 siblings burnt alive in sleep
UN calls to combat violence against women
Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'
Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona record
Don’t hold programmes from March 17-26: IGP
No risk of contracting Covid-19 due to vaccination: DGHS
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Govt issues 11 directives to ensure mask use
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Naoki eyes $1 billion investment in Narayanganj’s Japan EZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft