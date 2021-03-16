Stocks rebound on both bourses

After witnessing a downward trend in the last session, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 13.81 points or 0.25 per cent to settle at 5,532.97. Two other indices also edged higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 2.88 points to finish at 2,129.18 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 5.288 points to close at 1,263.09.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 6,230.43 million, which was Taka 6,224.45 million at the previous session of the week.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 355 issues traded, 129 ended higher, 104 closed lower and 122 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco continued to dominate the turnover chart followed by Lanka Bangla Finance, Robi, GBB Power and BSCCL.

BSCCL was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 8.22 percent while HWAWELL Tex was the worst loser, losing 6.28 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-gaining 27.23 points to close at 16,054.56 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 16.82 points to close at 9,684.94. Of the issues traded, 80 advanced, 73 declined and 74 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 79.57 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 27.87 crore. -BSS

















