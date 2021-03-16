DCCI seeks Dutch investment in blue economy, maritime fishing

Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh Harry Verweij paid a courtesy call on Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and held wide ranging discussions with the chamber president Rizwan Rahman in his office in the city.

In the meeting Rizwan Rahman said the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Netherlands had scope to be further expanded. It was $ 1.23 billion in 2019-20, out of which Bangladesh's Export and Import were USD 1.09 billion and USD 138.33 million respectively, said a press release on Sunday.

He said that fisheries, jute and shipbuilding are the prospective sector for Dutch entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh. Due to Covid-19 both-way trade between the two countries has been reduced by 14.07 percent in fiscal 2019-20 compared to earlier year.

He also said the Netherlands is the 3rd largest FDI provider in Bangladesh and urged the country's business men can invest in the country's blue economy and give expertise in maritime fishing sector.

He also called for Dutch investment in urban water supply, sanitation, waste management and drainage systems of major cities under public private model.

Netherlands can import more apparels from Bangladesh as we have the highest number of LEED-certified factories in the RMG sector. Bangladesh produces about 282 diversified jute products and Dutch importers can import more jute products as well, he added.

Bangladesh needs strategic Dutch support to develop the capacity of the private sector for greater integration in the global value chains considering the post LDC situation. Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh Harry Verweij said it is heartening that Bangladesh is graduating from the LDC basket to MIC. But for a sustainable economy he urged for diversification of exports beyond RMG products. He also suggested for a stronger trade diplomacy and developing the nation's branding for a longer time market access to EU nations.

He said agriculture, poultry, dairy, maritime, dredging, FINTECH sector are very potential for Dutch investors. He also said the government needs to work with the private sector to achieve delta plan.



















