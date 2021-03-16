Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 siblings burnt alive in sleep      
Home Business

DCCI seeks Dutch investment in blue economy, maritime fishing

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh Harry Verweij paid a courtesy      call on Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and held wide ranging  discussions with the chamber president Rizwan Rahman in his office in the city.
In the meeting Rizwan Rahman said the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Netherlands had scope to be further expanded. It was $ 1.23 billion in 2019-20, out of which Bangladesh's Export and Import were USD 1.09 billion and USD 138.33 million respectively, said a press release on Sunday.
He said that fisheries, jute and shipbuilding are the prospective sector for Dutch entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh. Due to Covid-19 both-way trade between the two countries has been reduced by 14.07 percent in fiscal 2019-20 compared to earlier year.
He also said the Netherlands is the 3rd largest FDI provider in Bangladesh and urged the country's business men can invest in the country's blue economy and give expertise in maritime fishing sector.
He also called for Dutch investment in urban water supply, sanitation, waste management and drainage systems of major cities under public private model.
Netherlands can import more apparels from Bangladesh as we have the highest number of LEED-certified factories in the RMG sector. Bangladesh produces about 282 diversified jute products and Dutch importers can import more jute products as well, he added.
Bangladesh needs strategic Dutch support to develop the capacity of the private sector for greater integration in the global value chains considering the post LDC situation. Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh Harry Verweij said it is heartening that Bangladesh is graduating from the LDC basket to MIC. But for a sustainable economy he urged for diversification of exports beyond  RMG products. He also suggested for a stronger trade diplomacy and developing the nation's branding for a longer time market access to EU nations.
He said agriculture, poultry, dairy, maritime, dredging, FINTECH sector are very potential for Dutch investors. He also said the government needs to work with the private sector to achieve delta plan.











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Event
Banking Events
Danone sacks chairman after investor onslaught
PIA plans Swat flights to promote tourism
Bproperty holds seminar on women in real estate
China's factories, consumers drive recovery into 2021
BTB envisages 10m kg processed tea production in northern districts
Tobacco farmers go on hunger strike in Lalmonirhat


Latest News
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
At least 138 ‘peaceful protesters’ killed in Myanmar since coup: UN
Death toll rises in Myanmar; Martial law extended
HK's tough COVID rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces
3 siblings burnt alive in sleep
UN calls to combat violence against women
Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'
Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona record
Don’t hold programmes from March 17-26: IGP
No risk of contracting Covid-19 due to vaccination: DGHS
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Govt issues 11 directives to ensure mask use
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Naoki eyes $1 billion investment in Narayanganj’s Japan EZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft