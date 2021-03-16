BB's policy supports to exporters to continue up to 210 days

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has extended policy supports by three months up to June 30 from March 31 this year to facilitate the country's export trade amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"Bangladesh Bank has decided to continue its policy supports till June 30 instead of March 31 mainly due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," said a BB circular issued on Sunday.

Under the policy supports, time for repatriation of export earnings will be extended to 210 days instead of 120 earlier from the date of shipment, the circular said.

As per latest guideline, back to back letters of credit (LCs) opened under supplier's or buyer's credit will be extendable up to 180 days more within permissible rate of interest.

Loan from Export Development Fund (EDF) to continue till additional 180 days instead of 90 days.

Refinancing from EDF up to 180 days is allowed on justifiable grounds required for settlement of import payments against back to back LCs opened under supplier's or buyer's credit, the circular said.

















