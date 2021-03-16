BPGMEA for reducing import duty on raw materials of plastic products

The leaders of Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) demanded reduction of import duty to five percent from 10 percent on raw materials of plastic products.

BPGMEA president Md Jashim Uddin raised the demand at a pre-budget meeting with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for fiscal year (FY22) held at the NBR conference room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Sunday. NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem chaired the meeting.

BSS Adds: Seeking protective measures for the local industries, Jashim said that demand of various plastic goods like pipes, doors, chairs tables are on the rise at home and abroad opening huge scope for exports. Reduced tariff would reduce cost of production and scope for exports.

"Export of plastic goods can be increased manifold if duty on import of its raw materials could be reduced to 5 percent from the existing 10 percent," he added.

Besides, the BPGMEA president also demanded a 25 percent duty on import of plastic box, snack box, bag, tray, chairs, tables, kitchen appliances side by side taking steps to stop import of such items imposing advance tax and supplementary duty to protect the local industries.

Meanwhile, another delegation of the Bangladesh Garment Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA), led by its president A Abdul Kader Khan, held a pre-budget meeting with the NBR officials.

As this sector providing backward linkage to RMG sector is playing significant role, the BGAPMEA leaders have demanded to reduce tax at source at 0.25 percent from existing 0.50 percent.

Besides, it also demanded to reducing corporate tax at 12 percent from the existing 32.5 percent.

In response, the NBR chairman said that it is the duty of the revenue board to realize revenue through adopting economic growth-oriented policy to protect the local industries.

"We'll try our level best to collect revenues in one hand and keeping up growth on the other hand to protecting the local industries," he added.









