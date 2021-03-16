Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 siblings burnt alive in sleep      
Home Business

BPGMEA for reducing import duty on raw materials of plastic products

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

The leaders of Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) demanded reduction of import duty to five percent from 10 percent on raw materials of plastic products.
BPGMEA president Md Jashim Uddin raised the demand at a pre-budget meeting with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for fiscal year (FY22) held at the NBR conference room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Sunday. NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem chaired the meeting.
BSS Adds: Seeking protective measures for the local industries, Jashim said that demand of various plastic goods like pipes, doors, chairs tables are on the rise at home and abroad opening huge scope for exports. Reduced tariff would reduce cost of production and scope for exports.
 "Export of plastic goods can be increased manifold if duty on import of its raw materials could be reduced to 5 percent from the existing 10 percent," he added.
Besides, the BPGMEA president also demanded a 25 percent duty on import of plastic box, snack box, bag, tray, chairs, tables, kitchen appliances side by side taking steps to stop import of such items imposing advance tax and supplementary duty to protect the local industries.
Meanwhile, another delegation of the Bangladesh Garment Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA), led by its president A Abdul Kader Khan, held a pre-budget meeting with the NBR officials.
As this sector providing backward linkage to RMG sector is playing significant role, the BGAPMEA leaders have demanded to reduce tax at source at 0.25 percent from existing 0.50 percent.
Besides, it also demanded to reducing corporate tax at 12 percent from the existing 32.5 percent.
In response, the NBR chairman said that it is the duty of the revenue board to realize revenue through adopting economic growth-oriented policy to protect the local industries.
"We'll try our level best to collect revenues in one hand and keeping up growth on the other hand to protecting the local industries," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Event
Banking Events
Danone sacks chairman after investor onslaught
PIA plans Swat flights to promote tourism
Bproperty holds seminar on women in real estate
China's factories, consumers drive recovery into 2021
BTB envisages 10m kg processed tea production in northern districts
Tobacco farmers go on hunger strike in Lalmonirhat


Latest News
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
At least 138 ‘peaceful protesters’ killed in Myanmar since coup: UN
Death toll rises in Myanmar; Martial law extended
HK's tough COVID rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces
3 siblings burnt alive in sleep
UN calls to combat violence against women
Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'
Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona record
Don’t hold programmes from March 17-26: IGP
No risk of contracting Covid-19 due to vaccination: DGHS
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Govt issues 11 directives to ensure mask use
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Naoki eyes $1 billion investment in Narayanganj’s Japan EZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft