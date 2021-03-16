Economists call for cautions

Bangladesh Bank's (BB) draft report which suggested loans from forex reserves may admissible to state owned business, but not to private sector projects is going to open new debate.

So far it was taboo to think that forex reserves may be used for financing development project, but the growing spill over of reserves now at 44.10 billion led such thinking to set up the Bangladesh Bank committee to examine the possibility of using the reserves.

The issue now being looked after is the low profit or returns from foreign currency investment in bullion or deposit in foreign banks in one hand and the big loan recovery risks in commercial lending on the other.

The idea of using reserves for financing big development projects was initially prompted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year when she suggested that the idea may be examined. The Bangladesh Bank draft report is however yet to be scrutinized; it has not be approved yet.

Former Finance adviser to caretaker government AB Mirza Azizul Islam told The Daily Observer on Monday that the government can borrow from the central bank reserves but at first it must be sure that there is enough reserves that such lending would not create foreign currency scarcity to pay for import bills and external debts.

He said then the government must pay interest in dollar against dollar loan and at the same rate it pays other banks or international lenders. But the sticking point must be that in no circumstances loan from central bank reserves can be given to private sector projects. The recovery may be a big problem.

Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Salehuddin Ahmed said it is true that reserves at Bangladesh Bank are pretty good. Usually the amount needs to be enough at the central bank to meet three months import bills and other disaster management.

Here as the loan would be made in dollar, the repayment also must be similarly in dollar. Moreover the loan maturity period must be clearly spelled out and the government must be cautious as a sovereign guarantor how the money would return to the central bank. He also categorically said loan to private sector from the forex reserves can't be allowed.

Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Serajul Islam said if reserves at central bank are enough, international lenders keep loan conditions easy. They now respect Bangladesh while considering loan as we have enough reserves at the central bank.

But we must not lose sight to the fact that reserves have phenomenally risen because imports of industrial raw materials and machineries were at low last year because of the pandemic. But reserves may drop soon in case remittance slows down while import bills may rise as economy and investment slowly returning to normal.

He suggested that the government may borrow from the reserves for financing big infrastructures like another Padma Bridge project or Ruppur Nuclear power project. They can generate enough revenue to repay. Such lending can't be allowed on whimsical ground.

Many however voice skeptical and the lending move is about to face strong opposition from various quarters. It is because of high corruption at various high places of the government and its failure to protect banking sector from big predators. Loan from forex reserves may similarly be an easy target of powerful people from around the government.



















