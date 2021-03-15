BFIU seeks bank details of SK Sur, 4 others

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on Sunday sought for the bank details of SK Sur Chowdhury, former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, his spouse and BB Executive Director Shah Alam and his spouses.

The BFIU issued the notice on March 11, three weeks after the issuance of similar notice by the National Board of Revenue on February 23 this year.

The ACC has already started to investigate allegations of their involvement in defrauding a host of non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) of at least Tk 3,500 crore by rogue banker Proshanta Kumar Halder, also known as PK Halder.

Earlier, two close associates of PK Halder confessed to a Dhaka court that two high-placed BB officials had assisted them to conduct the financial scams.

Bangladesh Bank withdrew Shah Alam from the responsibility of monitoring two departments for his alleged connection with PK Halder following the confessional statement.

Shah Alam was relieved from his duties at the

central bank's Department of Financial Institutions and Markets and the Department of Banking Inspection-2.

SK Sur Chowdhury, a former deputy governor of the central bank, also assisted PK Halder, according to the confessional statement.

It also sought the bank details of SK Sur Chowdhury's wife Suparna Sur Chowdhury; Shah Alam, and his two wives Shaheen Akhter Shalley and Nasrin Begum.

Md Shah Alam was the head of the Department of Financial Institutions and Markets (DFIM), the branch of the central bank responsible for keeping watch on the NBFIs.

Both Alam and SK Sur Chowdhury were on Halder's payroll and helped to hide the irregularities and corruption at International Leasing Financial Service Limited (ILFSL), People's Leasing and Financial Services, Reliance Finance and FAS Finance and Investment, as per Rashidul Islam confessional statement.

Rashidul Islam was the former Managing Director of ILFSL.