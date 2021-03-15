Video
DMP urges parties not to hold rallies from Mar 17 to 26

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Sunday urged the people, especially political parties, not to hold any rally and programme from March 17 to 26 marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
    and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.
Acting DMP Commissioner Md Monirul Islam made the call at a press conference held at the DMP headquarters Sunday afternoon as the country is set to stage a grand celebration marking the golden jubilee of its independence with five heads of state and government from South Asia region, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the programmes.
He said, "DMP usually witnesses various programmes or gatherings . . . But at this time I am 'discouraging all to consider the respective programmes or gatherings to ease the traffic tailback at this historic event."


