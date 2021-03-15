Video
Torture In Detention

Court accepts Kishore’s complaint, orders PBI to investigate

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Court Correspondent

Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court of Dhaka on Sunday took into cognizance the complaint of the much-talked-about repressed cartoonist, Ahmed Kabir Kishore, who languished in jail for ten months under a DSA case.
The court ordered Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the case filed over torturing cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore in detention.
Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of the Sessions Judge Court passed the order on Sunday and asked the PBI to submit the probe report on April 15.
The court also ordered to form a three-member committee with the chiefs Medicine, ENT and
    Orthopedic departments of Dhaka Medical College Hospital to submit report within 24 working hours said Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.
 On Wednesday cartoonist  Kishore filed the complaint under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act of 2013 with the  Dhaka court, accusing unidentified persons, for the barbaric torture in detention.
The Judge recorded his statement and set Sunday to pass order on the allegations.
Kishore on Wednesday in a choked voice narrated his barbaric torture in custody in a half an hour long deposition before the court.
According to his statement he woke up listening to the calling bell around 5:30pm on that day (May 2).
As soon as he opened the door, a stranger asked him why he did not open the door. They asked him (Kishore) to get dressed. Then a group of people entered into his house and started searching.
When he asked for their identification, they did not reveal it. He heard one of them addressing one other as Jashim.
 They did not show him any arrest warrant but seized his cell phone, computer and portable electronic devices.
When he was taken downstairs of his Kakrail residence in a handcuffed and hooded state, six or seven cars were waiting outside.
 Many people gathered in front of his house while he was picked up in a car. He started screaming loudly then but may be his screams couldn't be heard outside as the strangers played loud music inside the car, Kishore said to the court.
Later he realized he was brought to an old damp room of a house.


