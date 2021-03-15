Video
Monday, 15 March, 2021
Home Front Page

BNP has no plan to meet Modi during two-day visit: Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Walid Khan

BNP Secretary General Fakrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said the party has no plan to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to Bangladesh on 26 and 27th March.
Narendra Modi is likely to pay a two-day visit to Dhaka from March 26 to participate in the Birth centenary celebration programme of Father of the
    Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee celebration of country's independence.
Fakhur Islam told the Daily Observer, "We have a lot of unresolved bio-lateral important issues like Teesta water sharing agreement and border killings with India. We have an opportunity to talk about all these issues during Narendra Modi visit but the government said it would not discuss any bilateral issues with Indian Prime Minister during his visit."
The BNP Secretary General also alleged that the government does not want to talk to India about all these contradictory issues as it does not consider the country's interests.


