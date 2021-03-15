Decision on DWASA MD’s salary raise today

The decision to increase the salary of Dhaka WASA MD from Tk 4 lakh to Tk 6 lakh 25 thousand will be finalized today. A board meeting has been called for final approval.

The proposal was approved at the online board meeting held on February 28.

In this regard Additional Secretary of the Public Administration Md Zafar Iqbal told the Daily Observer that "Such posts are contractual, not a government job. There is no mention of maximum and minimum salary in these posts" he added.

Mentioning that "The organization will decide the salary structure of their employee" Zafar Iqubal said "Further the government will give decision based on their recommendation."

It is learnt that the current Managing Director is performing his duties on contract basis for the fourth term. Within three months of the contract appointment, the salary

and allowance of the Managing Director (MD) is being increased from Tk 4 lakh to Tk 6.5 lakh in one jump.

A committee on salary increase has given proposal to increase the total monthly salary of the Managing Director of Dhaka WASA to Tk 8 lakh 25 thousand.

However, the report of the committee said that the salaries of the managing directors of the first tier government companies in Bangladesh are Tk 4 lakh, Janata Bank Tk 4 lakh, Rupali Bank Tk 4 lakh and BDBL Tk 2 lakh 75 thousand respectively.

In the proposal to increase this salary, the monthly salary has been divided, basically salary is Tk 2 lakh 8 thousand, house rent is Tk 35 thousand, medical allowance is Tk 35 thousand 650, festival bonus is Tk 47 thousand 667 hundred, Bengali New Year bonus (Baishakhi allowance) is Tk 4 thousand 767, Entertainment allowance Tk 35 thousand 750 and special allowance Tk 1 lakh 60 thousand 7. A total of Tk 6 lakh 88 thousand and 66.

Experts said "If the WASA MD's salary hike proposal is approved, it will set a precedent. MDs of other first tier government companies will also get the opportunity to increase. This will put additional pressure on the government's budget.

The last board meeting also discussed three-month leave of the current WASA MD along with the proposal to increase the salary.

It said the Dhaka WASA MD will be in the United States for three months from March 26 for medical checkup and meet with his family members.







