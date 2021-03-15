2 Chinese among 4 workers injured, hospitalised 



A girder of the under-construction Bus Rapid Transit Project on the Airport Road in the capital collapsed, leaving four, including two Chinese workers injured on Sunday. photo: Observer

The incident occurred near the Dhaka airport rail station at 10:15am on Sunday, said station officer Shafiqul Islam of Kurmitola Fire Service. The launching gantry collapsed during the installation of a girder, Shafiqul said.

Three of the injured have been sent to Evercare Hospital and the other to

the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, he said.

A witness said he saw dust flying after a loud noise. He later realised a launcher had collapsed. Fire Service and police personnel rushed to the spot immediately after the accident. However, there was no obstruction to traffic on the busy road.







Four people, including two Chinese workers, have been wounded after a girder of Elevated Expressway launcher used for the Bus Rapid Transit project collapsed Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area on Sunday.The incident occurred near the Dhaka airport rail station at 10:15am on Sunday, said station officer Shafiqul Islam of Kurmitola Fire Service. The launching gantry collapsed during the installation of a girder, Shafiqul said.Three of the injured have been sent to Evercare Hospital and the other tothe National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, he said.A witness said he saw dust flying after a loud noise. He later realised a launcher had collapsed. Fire Service and police personnel rushed to the spot immediately after the accident. However, there was no obstruction to traffic on the busy road.