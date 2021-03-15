Syndicates raise prices of items despite govt order

The prices of daily essentials including rice are increasing fast almost every day due to market manipulation by syndicates, despite Minister's repeated declarations of the Minister concerned to ensure price stability.

The prices of green chillies, onions and tomatoes have gone up by Tk 10 to Tk 15 in the weekend. The price of potatoes is also going up. The price of all vegetables has increased by Tk 5 to Tk 10 on the average in the last 10 days.

The poor and fixed

income people are reeling from unbridled price hike. Once the price of the product increases, there are no signs of reduction. Meanwhile, market monitoring is not working. There is no price list displayed in most markets though it was made mandatory.

Consumers alleged that the Commerce Ministry has totally failed to monitor the market.

Golam Rahman Chairman of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said, "The government is business friendly. I think now the government should be consumer friendly. Everyone is saying that there is no shortage of production or supply of rice, potato and other essentials. So why are the prices rising? No one is selling products at government-fixed prices."

He said, "Here the government has to play the role of a referee. If the government is not strict then the players will commit foul. But if the player who has committed the foul is shown a red card and sent off the field, other players will be alerted. To control the essential commodity market, you have to go to the cold storage and fix the prices.

Consumers claim that traders are manipulating prices every day. Now the question is what is the role of the administration in stopping this manipulation? Some have also called for changes in consumers' rights laws.

"Prices of all essential commodities are going up," said rickshaw puller, Shafiqul Islam, to this correspondent at Hatirpool Bazar in the capital on Sunday. He lamented that one of his brothers who cultivates vegetables at his village home does not even get half the market price there.

"So why are these items so expensive here?" Shafiq questioned.

Asked about the reason for the high price of vegetables, Mostafa Kamal, a vegetable trader at Karwan Bazar in the capital, said, "The farmers are unable to supply vegetables in large quantities, so the prices are so high."

According to sources the prices of most commodities in the capital's retail markets are more than double from the farmer level. In some cases it is even three times higher. At present potato which is being sold at Tk 20 to Tk 25 per kg has been sold by farmers at Tk 8 to Tk 10 per kg. And they have sold a kg of onion at Tk 20 to Tk 25. So even if the price of the product increases in the market on various pretexts, the farmers do not get their fair price.

Officials of the Department of Agricultural Marketing have claimed that they cannot take any action as it is not stipulated in the law.

Nazer Hossain, Vice President of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said, "A section of dishonest businessmen are involved in increasing the prices of essential commodities. He demanded that the government monitor the prices of essentials, especially before the upcoming holy Ramadan.

According to the government agency trading corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), prices of gram, lentil, edible oil, ginger, garlic, sugar, beef, broiler chicken and dates have increased from a minimum of Tk 10 to a maximum of Tk 150 in two months.

The government set a maximum price to curb the price of edible oil before Ramadan, but it did not work in the market. Consumers are compelled to buy more than one product at a higher price before the start of holy Ramadan.

Market insiders say that for several years, two months before the start of Ramadan, unscrupulous traders start cutting consumers' pockets. Later, when the concerned Ministry intensify the monitoring activities in the name of market control, the syndicate reduce the prices of the products for a brief period to evade legal action.

Local onions are being sold at Tk 45 to Tk 50 per kg, which was earlier Tk 30 to Tk 35 per kg last week.

Local dried chillies are being sold at Tk 260 to Tk 310 per kg, up from Tk 220 to Tk 280 earlier. Local turmeric is Tk 220 to Tk 240, two months before it was Tk 190 to Tk 220.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, "We are thinking about all the products ahead of Ramadan. All sorts of measures are being taken so that people can get products at affordable prices during Ramadan."

In addition, several government agencies are closely monitoring the situation, so that there is no shortage of basic necessities during Ramadan. But the consumers are not getting any relief as the syndicates and unscrupulous traders reign the market.

Prices of most vegetables increased last week while for some vegetables the price remained static. Bean was selling at Tk 55 to Tk 60 per kg compared to that of previous week price of Tk 40 to Tk 50. Radish was selling at Tk 30 to Tk 30 per kg whereas it was selling at Tk 20 to Tk 25 previous weeks.

Brinjal was selling at Tk 60 per kg compared to Tk 40 to Tk 4 5 per kg the previous previous week.

Bitter ground was selling at Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg whereas it was selling at Tk 40 per kg the previous week. Price of tomato also increased and was selling at Tk 40 to Tk 50 (local) compared to last week's Tk 30 to Tk 40.

On the other hand, cabbage was selling at Tk 25 to Tk 30 per piece compared to last week's Tk 20 to Tk 25. Prices of pointed gourd, barbati (kidney bean) and carrot remained the same as the previous week's price and those were selling at Tk 60, Tk 60 to Tk 70 and Tk 40 to Tk 55 per kg respectively.

According to the sources, the prices of broiler chicken and layer chicken increased by Tk 10 to Tk 15 per kg, while indigenous and Pakistani varieties increased by Tk 50 to Tk 100 each. Ducks were selling at a higher rate, the price of which hiked by Tk 50 to Tk 60 each.

Beef was sold on Saturday at Tk 580 to Tk 600 per kg in many markets against Tk 550 to Tk 560 per kg.

Sources said, prices of fish, including Hilsa, both indigenous and farmed Rui, Katla increased significantly in the last two days and selling at Tk 50 to Tk 200 per kg. A Hilsa of medium size (750-800 gram) was selling at Tk 800 to Tk 1,000-a jump of Tk 100. River Ruhi (weighing over five kg) was selling at Tk 350 to Tk 400 per kg.









