Soaring prices of rice, onion, edible oil worry citizens

The prices of different varities of rice have shot up by Tk 10 per kg in both the wholesale and retail markets with the starting of the week.

Sources said strong syndicate is working behind the hike of rice prices in both the markets. The syndicate mainly composed of the rice warehouse owners are fixing the price of rice in the wholesale and retail markets.

The lack of monitoring of the government is the cause for the sudden hike of prices of different

varieties of rice in both the wholesale and retail markets.

Prices of different varieties of rice have increased by Tk 5 to Tk 10, per kg, in the kitchen markets while all kinds of vegetable prices have also increased. Loose soya bean cooking oil has increased by Tk 3 to Tk 8 per kg in the kitchen markets on Sunday.

In the retail market, fine variety of Miniket rice, consumed by people belonging to the lower middle class category, retailed for Tk 66 per kg on Sunday, while it was sold at Tk 60 per kg last week. Another fine variety of rice, Nazirshail was sold for Tk 70 per kg in the kitchen markets, while it had retailed at Tk 65 per kg last week.

Besides, BR-28 retailed at Tk 55 per kg, while it was being sold at Tk 50 per kg last week. Prices of BD-29, sold at Tk 55 while it was sold at Tk 50 per kg last week.

While visiting kitchen markets at Palassey, New Market and Hatirpool on Sunday, this correspondent found that rice traders were selling Paijam at Tk 50 per kg while it was sold at Tk 45 per kg last week.

Iqbal Hossain, owner of Iqbal Rice Agency at Palassey Bazar, told the Daily Observer on Sunday that the price of rice will increase this month, as wholesalers were selling rice at high prices. The production of rice is good, but price syndicates and mills owners have increased the price of rice, he alleged.

The government can't reduce the price of rice, he said.

Rajib, a consumer, said that price of rice has been increasing in the markets. "Low-income people are facing problems with the rising prices of rice. There is absolutely no monitoring by the government to reduce prices," he said.

Morshed Alam, owner of Miraz Rice Agencies in New Market, said that the price of rice will increase, although he failed to find any rationale behind this. "Prices have increased in the wholesale market and rice mills. Therefore, traders will pass on the hike to the common man."

Shop owners were selling A 5-litre bottle of soya bean oil at Tk 660 while it sold at Tk 590 per kg last week. Onion was being sold at Tk 50 per kg on Sunday while it was sold at Tk 35 per kg last week.

Md Mamun Gazi, a salesman at Shahinur Store, in Palassey Bazar, said shop owners are selling different brands of 5-litre bottles of soya bean oil at different prices as oil manufacturing companies have increased the price.

Consumers alleged that the government has failed to stabilise essential prices due to the lack of monitoring.

Meanwhile, all kinds of vegetable prices have gone up by Tk 5 and Tk 10 per kg on Sunday compared to the last week price.

Price of green chillies was Tk 60 per kg on Sunday while it was sold at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg last week.

Local onions are being sold at Tk 45 to Tk 50 per kg while it was at Tk 30 to Tk 35 per kg last week.

Ladies finger was being sold at Tk 60 per kg on Sunday while it was sold at Tk 50 per kg last week.

Brinjal was being retailed Tk 60 per kg on Sunday while it was sold at Tk 50 per kg last week.

Bean was being sold at Tk 80 per kg, much lower than last week's price of Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg on Sunday while it was sold at Tk 40 and Tk 50 per kg last week.

Price of tomato also increased and was selling at Tk 40 to Tk 50 (local) compared to last week's Tk 30 to Tk 40.

According to the sources, the prices of broiler chicken and layer chicken increased by Tk 30 Tk 35 per kg, while local and Pakistani varieties increased by Tk 100 to Tk 150 were selling at Tk 160 per kg and Tk 350 per kg respectively.

Beef was sold on Saturday at Tk 580 to Tk 600 per kg in many markets against Tk 550 to Tk 560 per kg.

Sources said, prices of fish, including Hilsa, both indigenous and farm Ruhi, Katla increased significantly in the last two days Tk 50 to Tk 200 per kg. A Hilsa of medium size (750-800 gram) was selling at Tk 800 to Tk 1000-a jump of Tk 100. River Ruhi (weighing over five kg) was selling at Tk 350 to Tk 400 per kg.







