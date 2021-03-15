Madrasas must abide by Constitution, law: HC

The High Court (HC) on Sunday said that there are cases of torture in various forms, mental and physical abuse and even sexual abuse against madrasas.

They (madrasa authorities) have to conduct academic activities in line with the Constitution and relevant laws. If Constitution and laws are violated, the Education Ministry, Directorate of Education and education boards can take appropriate legal action, said HC.

Earlier, the HC gave instructions in this regard long ago. The instructions should be implemented everywhere.

Madrasa authorities should make efforts to implement the directions of the court including the formation of a committee, said the HC.

The HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice Shahed Nuruddin made these observations while hearing on a compliance reports submitted by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Chattogram.

Earlier in the day, the DC and SP submitted two separate reports to the HC.

In the report, they said that the authorities concerned of Markazul Islami Academy Hafezia Madrasa have been cautioned so that incidents like beating up students do not happen in future. Legal steps have been taken against Maulana Yahya.

Quoting from the report Deputy Attorney General Barrister ABM Abdullah Al Mahmoud Bashar that three policemen were deployed at the child's house to provide round-the-clock security.

At first, it was observed that the child's parents did not want to file a case. After talking to the administration (counselling), the student's father filed a case as plaintiff. The incident was brought to the notice of the higher authorities including the Cabinet Division, the DAG said.

On March 11, the HC wanted to know what legal steps have been taken against a madrasa teacher accused of beating up an eight-year-old student at Hathazari in Chattogram.

The HC asked the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and the Officer In charge of Hathazari Police Station to inform it in the form of a report by March 14.

On Tuesday, Md Yahia, a teacher at the Markajul Islamic Academy, beat up an eight-year-old student because the student left the madrasa premises along with his parents who came to visit him at his educational institution on the occasion of his birthday.

A day later, police arrested Md Yahia, following a video on beating up a child went viral on social media.





