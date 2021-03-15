Video
More young people now infected: DG Health

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Abul Bashar Khurshid Alam, Director General (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), on Sunday said that most of the newly infected people in the
    country are young and most of them are looking for Intensive Care Units (ICUs).
Khurshid Alam came up with the remark while inaugurating the One Stop TB Center at TB Hospital at Shyamoli on Sunday.
The Director General said, "In recent times, about half of the total victims are between the ages of 21 to 40. According to health experts, there are several reasons behind infecting of the young people. One of these is the tendency of the youth to disobey the health rules. Apart from this, there are various excuses for going out of the house including smoking. We are going to be in bigger danger in the future if we do not follow the hygiene rules."  
"Letters have already been sent to the administration and the civil surgeon's office and ICU beds have been asked to be ready across the country," he added.
Asked whether the new type of corona identified in the UK and Africa is causing an increasing of infections in the country, the director general said that the issue is being investigated through genome sequences.
The health DG said he did not get any request for ICU beds in the last two months for Covid-19 patients but over the last few days, he received numerous calls -- alleging shortage of ICU beds at hospitals.
"Be ready… Prepare all the ICU beds that you have for Covid-19 patients," he asked the TB hospital authority.
He informed that they have already met with all the divisional health directors of the country and directors of Dhaka's designated Covid-19 hospitals and heard their problems and eventually addressed those.


