Highest Covid-19 deaths, infections since Dec 30

The country recorded Covid-19 deaths of 18 and infections of 1159 on Sunday, the highest in the last ten weeks since December 30 last. The country's death toll from the virus reached 8,545 and the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 557,395.

Besides, 1,385 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 511,695 with a 91.80 per cent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, 16,206 samples were tested in 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,264,551 samples have been tested in the country so far.

During the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Sunday the infection rate was 7.15 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in

the country till date was 13.07 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.53 per cent.

Among Sunday's deaths, 12 were men and six were women. All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country. Ten of them were in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi, and one in Barishal division.

The country's first C-19 cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

Among the total 8,545 fatalities, 4,789 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,579 in Chattogram, 483 in Rajshahi, 563 in Khulna, 259 in Barishal, 311 in Sylhet, 364 in Rangpur and 197 in Mymensingh division.

Some 2,661,275 people have died globally so far from the Covid-19 pandemic and there were 120,143,989 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.







