Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 March, 2021, 7:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Highest Covid-19 deaths, infections since Dec 30

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded Covid-19 deaths of 18 and infections of 1159 on Sunday, the highest in the last ten weeks since December 30 last.  The country's death toll from the virus reached 8,545 and the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 557,395.
Besides, 1,385 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 511,695 with a 91.80 per cent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Meanwhile, 16,206 samples were tested in 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,264,551 samples have been tested in the country so far.
During the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Sunday the infection rate was 7.15 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in
    the country till date was 13.07 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.53 per cent.
Among Sunday's deaths, 12 were men and six were women. All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country. Ten of them were in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi, and one in Barishal division.
The country's first C-19 cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
Among the total 8,545 fatalities, 4,789 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,579 in Chattogram, 483 in Rajshahi, 563 in Khulna, 259 in Barishal, 311 in Sylhet, 364 in Rangpur and 197 in Mymensingh division.
Some 2,661,275 people have died globally so far from the Covid-19 pandemic and there were 120,143,989 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BFIU seeks bank details of SK Sur, 4 others
Mock drill on fire, earthquake and rescue preparedness was conducted
DMP urges parties not to hold rallies from Mar 17 to 26
One dead in Myanmar anti-coup protest as ousted MPs urge unity
Monirul new SB chief  
Court accepts Kishore’s complaint, orders PBI to investigate
BNP has no plan to meet Modi during two-day visit: Fakhrul
Decision on DWASA MD’s salary raise today


Latest News
FM calls on global support for safe return of Rohingyas
BFIU seeks info on accounts held by SK Sur, Shah Alam
Saudi expats can now switch jobs without employers’ permission
Prices of daily essentials soar ahead of Ramadan
Rubel, Shoriful ready for New Zealand challenge
Mamata leads Kolkata rally on wheelchair
Stocks open week slump amid low turnover
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
SB chief Monirul warns against anti-Modi protest
BNP forgets politics, makes personal attacks: Quader
Most Read News
Flyover girder collapses near Dhaka airport; 4 hurt
One shot dead, another hacked in Rohingya clash
Bangabandhu Safari Park employee injured in tiger attack
COVID: Daily death toll jumps to 18
Fire at city high-rise
Murder case filed against Quader Mirza
Feni MP Nizam Hazari, family members infected with coronavirus
DU admission test process to resume from 8pm
3 die inhaling toxic gas in Bhola
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft