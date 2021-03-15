Video
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

Shab-e-Barat, the holy night of fortune and forgiveness, will be observed on the night of March 29 as the Sha'ban moon was not sighted in Bangladesh sky today.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at the Islamic Foundation Baitul Mukarram meeting room on Sunday evening.
The meeting was chaired by the Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Nurul Islam.
A review of data from all district administrations, Islamic Foundation head offices, divisional and district offices, Bangladesh Meteorological Department and space
    research and remote sensing institutes on the sighting of the moon of the holy month of Shaban shows that the Shaban moon was observed not observed anywhere in the sky of Bangladesh on Sunday evening.
In this situation, the counting of Shaban month will start on Tuesday (March 16). Therefore, on the night of March 29 (Monday) the holy Shab-e-Barat will be celebrated.


