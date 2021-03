BANKING EVENT

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali along with FSIBL Training Institute Principal A. K. M. Amjad Hussain, Faculty member Abul Kalam Mojibur Rahman flanked by officers, pose at a training programme on General Banking Operations at FSIBL Training Institute, Dhaka on Sunday. There are 35 officers of the bank participating in the course. photo: Bank