

Pubali Bank Managers Conference held

Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and COO of the bank was present as Special Guest.

General Manager and RM of Dhaka South Region A. S. Sirajul Haque Chowdhury, General Manager and RM of Dhaka North Region Mohammad Anisuzzaman, General Manager and RM of Dhaka Central Region Sultana Sarifun Nahar, DGM and RM of Narayangonj Region Faroque Ahmed, DGM and RM of Gazipur Region Chowdhury Abdul Waheed presided over the conference.

Dilip Kumar Paul, General Manager of General Services and Development Division delivered welcome speech.

In his speech Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury emphasized on expansion of foreign remittance business through better customer and modern banking service. He also advised all Regional Managers & Branch Managers to work hard, look for new business avenues and adopt diversification and to take concerted efforts for achieving the target fixed for the year 2021.

General Managers of Head Office, Senior Executives and Branch Heads were present at the conference.









1st Managers' Conference-2021 of Dhaka South, Dhaka North, Dhaka Central, Gazipur and Narayangonj region and Corporate Branches of Dhaka City of Pubali Bank Ltd was held at bank's head office recently, says a press release. Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO(Current Charge) graced the conference as Chief Guest.Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and COO of the bank was present as Special Guest.General Manager and RM of Dhaka South Region A. S. Sirajul Haque Chowdhury, General Manager and RM of Dhaka North Region Mohammad Anisuzzaman, General Manager and RM of Dhaka Central Region Sultana Sarifun Nahar, DGM and RM of Narayangonj Region Faroque Ahmed, DGM and RM of Gazipur Region Chowdhury Abdul Waheed presided over the conference.Dilip Kumar Paul, General Manager of General Services and Development Division delivered welcome speech.In his speech Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury emphasized on expansion of foreign remittance business through better customer and modern banking service. He also advised all Regional Managers & Branch Managers to work hard, look for new business avenues and adopt diversification and to take concerted efforts for achieving the target fixed for the year 2021.General Managers of Head Office, Senior Executives and Branch Heads were present at the conference.