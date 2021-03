Business Event

Leatherex Group Managing Director Mohammad Nazmul Hassan along with high officials and employee, inaugurating its new outlet at Khilgaon, Taltala, Dhaka recently. Leatherex have outlets in Dhanmondi Orchard Point, Uttara, Banani, Bailey Road, Mirpur (DOHS). Besides exporting to the foreign countries, this new outlet has been displayed modern fashionable and original leather branded shoes, sandal, bags and small leather goods item for sale.