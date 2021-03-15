Govt to give BSCIC plots to women entrepreneurs on priority basis: Humayun

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said the government will give the plots of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) to women entrepreneurs on priority basis.

"Under the initiative of BSCIC and SME Foundation, arrangements will be made for marketing of products produced by women entrepreneurs. Bangladesh has made rapid progress in the readymade garment sector for the sincere and spontaneous participation of women workers," he said.

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on 'Progress and Challenges of Women Entrepreneurs in the Mujib Year' organized by the SME Foundation on the occasion of International Women's Day at Parjatan Bhaban in the city on Sunday.

In order to continue the trend of development, Humayun said, the participation of women in industrialization should be further increased.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder and Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam were present at the seminar as special guests.

SME Foundation Chairman Professor Dr Md Masudur Rahman presided over the programme.

Kamal Ahmed Mojumder said that in order to continue the trend of economic development of the country, men as well as women of the country should move forward equally from above all corruption.

The participation and empowerment of women has been ensured in all spheres under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added. -BSS



