

LankaBangla Finance holds Town Hall Meet 2021

Chairman of LankaBangla Finance Ltd -Mohammad A. Moyeen joined the meeting virtually.

The programme was attended by Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Ltd Khwaja Shahriar and Managing Director of LankaBangla Securities Limited Mohammed Nasir Uddin Chowdhury.

Other senior management and high officials also attended the programme. The meeting discussed last year's overall business performance as well as highlighted the significant business strategies and ways to achieve them in the backdrop of current economic scenario. The programme was rounded off with the award giving ceremony for the high achievers of the organisation for their excellent contribution towards the organisation.



