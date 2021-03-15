Two customers get 100pc cashback buying Walton laptops

Farhana Akter, a vocational trainer in the capital and Abdur Rouf Jibon, a freelancer and also a student from Chattogram, have got 100 per cent cashback each after buying Walton brand laptops recently, says a press release.

Walton is providing various facilities including instant cashback of up to 100 per cent on its wide ranges of laptop, desktop, all-in-one PC and other IT accessories.

A vast number of customers have already received up to 100pc sure cashback buying Walton digital devices.

On February 19, Farhana Akter, who is working as a trainer of a vocational institute near her home at Mirpur area, purchased a Prelude series laptop at 28,750 BDT from Walton Plaza branch at IDB. Just after the completion of digital registration process, Farhana received an SMS from Walton with the notification that she got 100 percent cashback.

Jibon, an A-level examinee at Halishahar of the port city, on the other hand, purchased the Prelude series laptop at 26,500 BDT from Agrabad branch of Walton plaza on February 13. He also got the 100 percent cashback later.

Customers can buy Walton's digital devices from 375 Walton Plazas all over country at EMI (Equal Monthly Installment) facility with zero interest rate using credit cards.

Walton sources said, although the instant cashback is not available on the purchase Walton digital devices from E-plaza (https://eplaza.waltonbd.com), customers will enjoy lucrative discounts from online purchase. In addition, students are enjoying special facilities for purchasing Walton laptops.





