Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 March, 2021, 7:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tk 150 discount coupon on add money from bank/card to bKash

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Desk

To celebrate this Independence Day, bKash offers the customers to avail 150 Taka discount coupon upon doing bank to bKash or card to bKash Add Money of 1,000 Taka or more. The coupon can be redeemed at selected outlets of Shwapno, Meena Bazar, Agora, Daily Shopping and Prince Bazar superstores while shopping, says a press release.
The offer will be valid till 31st March 2021. Customers will receive the coupon in their bKash account within two working days. The coupon will be valid for 7 days and they can only redeem the coupon on purchase of minimum300Taka. Customers can redeem the offer only once. To see the list of participating stores under this offer, customers can visit: https://www.bkash.com/coupon-redeem-independence.
Besides, with the recent addition of country's largest state-owned Sonali Bank to bKash Add Money network, the bank's 25 million customers are now able to bring money to bKash account from their bank account instantly.  In this occasion, customers will get 100 Taka instant cash bonus upon doing Add Money worth 500 Taka or more from Sonali Bank to bKash using bKash app.
The offer will be valid till 7thApril 2021. Any customer can redeem the offer only once. To learn more about this offer, customers canvisithttps://www.bkash.com/sonali-bank-addmoney-offer.
Right now, 26 banks in the country are connected to the largest Add Money network of bKash. Therefore,the facility of instant money transfer service from bank account to bKash has enabled customers to enjoy hassle-free transactions 24/7 across the country.
Besides availing Cash In service from 240,000 agents across the country, customers are able to bring money from banks and cards and avail services like Send Money, Mobile Recharge, utility bill payment, offline or online merchant payment, donation to various organizations, payment of fees of educational institutions, purchasing tickets of bus, train, air, launch and movies, payment of various online registration fees, Cash Out, etc.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Pubali Bank Managers Conference held
Business Event
Google slams Microsoft over stance in media payments
‘Ticket to recovery’: Australia to offer subsidised flights to support tourism
British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions
US air travel hits highest level since March 2020
India Bank operations may be hit on Mon, Tue due to nationwide unions’ strike


Latest News
FM calls on global support for safe return of Rohingyas
BFIU seeks info on accounts held by SK Sur, Shah Alam
Saudi expats can now switch jobs without employers’ permission
Prices of daily essentials soar ahead of Ramadan
Rubel, Shoriful ready for New Zealand challenge
Mamata leads Kolkata rally on wheelchair
Stocks open week slump amid low turnover
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
SB chief Monirul warns against anti-Modi protest
BNP forgets politics, makes personal attacks: Quader
Most Read News
Flyover girder collapses near Dhaka airport; 4 hurt
One shot dead, another hacked in Rohingya clash
Bangabandhu Safari Park employee injured in tiger attack
COVID: Daily death toll jumps to 18
Fire at city high-rise
Murder case filed against Quader Mirza
Feni MP Nizam Hazari, family members infected with coronavirus
DU admission test process to resume from 8pm
3 die inhaling toxic gas in Bhola
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft