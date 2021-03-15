Tk 150 discount coupon on add money from bank/card to bKash

To celebrate this Independence Day, bKash offers the customers to avail 150 Taka discount coupon upon doing bank to bKash or card to bKash Add Money of 1,000 Taka or more. The coupon can be redeemed at selected outlets of Shwapno, Meena Bazar, Agora, Daily Shopping and Prince Bazar superstores while shopping, says a press release.

The offer will be valid till 31st March 2021. Customers will receive the coupon in their bKash account within two working days. The coupon will be valid for 7 days and they can only redeem the coupon on purchase of minimum300Taka. Customers can redeem the offer only once. To see the list of participating stores under this offer, customers can visit: https://www.bkash.com/coupon-redeem-independence.

Besides, with the recent addition of country's largest state-owned Sonali Bank to bKash Add Money network, the bank's 25 million customers are now able to bring money to bKash account from their bank account instantly. In this occasion, customers will get 100 Taka instant cash bonus upon doing Add Money worth 500 Taka or more from Sonali Bank to bKash using bKash app.

The offer will be valid till 7thApril 2021. Any customer can redeem the offer only once. To learn more about this offer, customers canvisithttps://www.bkash.com/sonali-bank-addmoney-offer.

Right now, 26 banks in the country are connected to the largest Add Money network of bKash. Therefore,the facility of instant money transfer service from bank account to bKash has enabled customers to enjoy hassle-free transactions 24/7 across the country.

Besides availing Cash In service from 240,000 agents across the country, customers are able to bring money from banks and cards and avail services like Send Money, Mobile Recharge, utility bill payment, offline or online merchant payment, donation to various organizations, payment of fees of educational institutions, purchasing tickets of bus, train, air, launch and movies, payment of various online registration fees, Cash Out, etc.





