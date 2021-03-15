

Hatil opens twenty fourth showroom in India

This showroom displays a whopping collection of Living, Dining and bedroom furniture apart from else. Manmac Furnitures, the master franchise partner of Hatil in Eastern India will operate this Hatil brand store by the sub-franchise of Manmade Furnitures.

The inauguration of Dhanbad showroom was done at the hands of Md. ShamsulArif- First Secretary (Commercial), Deputy High Commission for Bangladesh in presence of Sri Arun Agarwal (Bakrewala), Chairman of Hatil Dhanbad showroom, Harsh Agarwal and Rajiv Agarwal, owner of Manmac Furnishers,Varun Kumar Jindal, Master Franchise of HATIL in Northern and Western India and Director of Kratos Furnishers Pvt. Ltd. and Sushanta Saha, Business Development Manager of Hatil in East region of India.

Md. Mizanur Rahman Mamun, Director Finance and Accounts and Shafiqur Rahman, Director Production of HATIL Complex Limited were also there from Hatil Bangladesh.

In this inauguration ceremony, Ravi Chowdhury, Owner of KK Itinerary University, Laxman Prasad Rao, GM of Upcoming University, Dhanbad, Ganesh Singh, Owner of upcoming Apollo Hospital, Dhanbad, Deepak Poddar, Owner of upcoming Raddison Hotel, Dhanbad, RK Singh, GM of Ashoka Buildcon Limited and Subash Singh Chowdhury, Government Contractor were also there.

This is the 2nd Hatil's showroom in Jharkhand state. Before this, 1st showroom, 11 thousand square feet display area, was inaugurated in Adityapur, Jhamshedpur.

At present, Hatil has 24 showrooms in different regions of India. However, Hatil is working to set-up a few more showrooms in India this year. HATIL also exports to Canada, USA, Australia, Middle East, Bhutan and Nepal on a regular basis.





Global furniture brand Hatil, increased its footprint across the globe successively. In continuation of this, recently Hatil opened its twenty fourth exclusive showroom in India on 14th March, 2021. This new one is in Dhanbad, under the state of Jharkhand, India, says a press release.This showroom displays a whopping collection of Living, Dining and bedroom furniture apart from else. Manmac Furnitures, the master franchise partner of Hatil in Eastern India will operate this Hatil brand store by the sub-franchise of Manmade Furnitures.The inauguration of Dhanbad showroom was done at the hands of Md. ShamsulArif- First Secretary (Commercial), Deputy High Commission for Bangladesh in presence of Sri Arun Agarwal (Bakrewala), Chairman of Hatil Dhanbad showroom, Harsh Agarwal and Rajiv Agarwal, owner of Manmac Furnishers,Varun Kumar Jindal, Master Franchise of HATIL in Northern and Western India and Director of Kratos Furnishers Pvt. Ltd. and Sushanta Saha, Business Development Manager of Hatil in East region of India.Md. Mizanur Rahman Mamun, Director Finance and Accounts and Shafiqur Rahman, Director Production of HATIL Complex Limited were also there from Hatil Bangladesh.In this inauguration ceremony, Ravi Chowdhury, Owner of KK Itinerary University, Laxman Prasad Rao, GM of Upcoming University, Dhanbad, Ganesh Singh, Owner of upcoming Apollo Hospital, Dhanbad, Deepak Poddar, Owner of upcoming Raddison Hotel, Dhanbad, RK Singh, GM of Ashoka Buildcon Limited and Subash Singh Chowdhury, Government Contractor were also there.This is the 2nd Hatil's showroom in Jharkhand state. Before this, 1st showroom, 11 thousand square feet display area, was inaugurated in Adityapur, Jhamshedpur.At present, Hatil has 24 showrooms in different regions of India. However, Hatil is working to set-up a few more showrooms in India this year. HATIL also exports to Canada, USA, Australia, Middle East, Bhutan and Nepal on a regular basis.