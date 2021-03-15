Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 March, 2021, 7:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ICMAB holds CPD programme on technological acumen

Published : Monday, 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

ICMAB holds CPD programme on technological acumen

ICMAB holds CPD programme on technological acumen

Chattogram Branch Council of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) organised a CPD on "Technological Acumen with SAP- Business process Mapping Perspective" at CMA Bhaban in Chattogram recently, says a press release.
Md Anisuzzaman, Chairman, Chattogram Branch Council of ICMAB inaugurated the programme while Imtiaz Alam National Council Member, ICMAB was present as the chief guest.
Mohammed Tamim Wahid Al-Helal, Head of IT, BSRM Group of Companies, Chattogram was present as the session chairman, said a press release.
Anupom Barua, General Manager (Accounts), Meghna Group of Industries, Dhaka presented the keynote paper.
While presenting the paper regarding the above captioned subject, Barua explained how the professional accountant would become techno accountant and what's need to be done.
He also emphasised that at present world's business transaction is mostly driven by technology.
"Without the knowledge of technology, the professional accountants would not able to play their role in this post pandemic era," he added.
Imtiaz Alam also expressed his views and shared practical experience.
A large numbers of senior Fellow and Associate members of Chattogram region attended the program.
Md Rakibul Islam Mayshan ACMA conducted the session and Mohammed Nurul Huda Siddiquee Chairman, CPD, Training and workshop Committee, CBC game vote of thanks.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Pubali Bank Managers Conference held
Business Event
Google slams Microsoft over stance in media payments
‘Ticket to recovery’: Australia to offer subsidised flights to support tourism
British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions
US air travel hits highest level since March 2020
India Bank operations may be hit on Mon, Tue due to nationwide unions’ strike


Latest News
FM calls on global support for safe return of Rohingyas
BFIU seeks info on accounts held by SK Sur, Shah Alam
Saudi expats can now switch jobs without employers’ permission
Prices of daily essentials soar ahead of Ramadan
Rubel, Shoriful ready for New Zealand challenge
Mamata leads Kolkata rally on wheelchair
Stocks open week slump amid low turnover
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
SB chief Monirul warns against anti-Modi protest
BNP forgets politics, makes personal attacks: Quader
Most Read News
Flyover girder collapses near Dhaka airport; 4 hurt
One shot dead, another hacked in Rohingya clash
Bangabandhu Safari Park employee injured in tiger attack
COVID: Daily death toll jumps to 18
Fire at city high-rise
Murder case filed against Quader Mirza
Feni MP Nizam Hazari, family members infected with coronavirus
DU admission test process to resume from 8pm
3 die inhaling toxic gas in Bhola
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 29
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft