

ICMAB holds CPD programme on technological acumen

Md Anisuzzaman, Chairman, Chattogram Branch Council of ICMAB inaugurated the programme while Imtiaz Alam National Council Member, ICMAB was present as the chief guest.

Mohammed Tamim Wahid Al-Helal, Head of IT, BSRM Group of Companies, Chattogram was present as the session chairman, said a press release.

Anupom Barua, General Manager (Accounts), Meghna Group of Industries, Dhaka presented the keynote paper.

While presenting the paper regarding the above captioned subject, Barua explained how the professional accountant would become techno accountant and what's need to be done.

He also emphasised that at present world's business transaction is mostly driven by technology.

"Without the knowledge of technology, the professional accountants would not able to play their role in this post pandemic era," he added.

Imtiaz Alam also expressed his views and shared practical experience.

A large numbers of senior Fellow and Associate members of Chattogram region attended the program.

Md Rakibul Islam Mayshan ACMA conducted the session and Mohammed Nurul Huda Siddiquee Chairman, CPD, Training and workshop Committee, CBC game vote of thanks.









